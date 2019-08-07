The GAA Director of Communications Alan Milton says that there are 'definitely learnings to be taken' after the ticketing system for the All-Ireland football semi-finals came in for heavy criticism.

'It was a big, big ask of the system' - GAA admit 'learnings to be taken' after semi-final ticket chaos

Supporters hoping to purchase tickets to Dublin vs Mayo this Saturday at Croke Park were left facing queues lasting over three hours - both in SuperValu and Centra shops and online on Tickets.ie.

The clash between the All-Ireland champions and the Green and Red is set to be an 82,300 sell-out, the first this summer in GAA HQ.

However, that meant that many fans were left frustrated, either missing out in person or left waiting in a lengthy virtual queue on Tickets.ie only to see themselves bounced out or the page failing to load properly in some cases.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan, Milton admitted that fans had experienced difficulties yesterday and that the GAA would liaise with their online ticketing partner to discover what caused the delays.

"The system yesterday was dealing with 82,300 tickets for Saturday, potentially 60,000 for Sunday. Within that, you had 7,000 season ticket holders for Saturday, somewhere in the region of half that for Sunday," Milton said.

"It was a big, big ask of the system.

"There are definitely learnings to be taken from yesterday. The key one for me, from the correspondence I have received personally, would be the queuing system online.

"People had issues with it and we need to speak to tickets.ie to find out whether or not there are issues, be that multiple browsers or people refreshing pages because it was very frustrating for people. And indeed for people in shops."

However, Milton added that the in his opinion, the main reason that fans had to endure such long delays to get tickets was because the

"The problem yesterday, or challenge, was the sheer demand for tickets for a finite resource of tickets," Milton said.

"It wasn’t just in Dublin and Mayo, it was right across the 32 counties.

"What we will do is talk to tickets.ie and see if we can review any of the issues that arose."

