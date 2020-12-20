| 5.4°C Dublin

It seems only a matter of time before more records are broken by the dominant Dubs

Connacht kingpins unable to go the distance as relentless champions recover from early setback to grind out another title

Dean Rock scores Dublin&rsquo;s first goal past Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke during last night&rsquo;s All-Ireland football final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy Expand
Dean Rock scores Dublin&rsquo;s first goal past Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke during last night&rsquo;s All-Ireland football final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Dean Rock scores Dublin’s first goal past Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke during last night’s All-Ireland football final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea looks up as Colm Basquel of Dublin lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

Whatever was in the water at the second break for hydration, it seemed to have a more propulsive effect on Dublin, then leading by the slenderest of margins, 2-9 to 0-14.

Mayo had set themselves the target of being in the match at each break in play and they'd managed it. Dublin, for the first time in this championship, were experiencing some stress and discomfort, a genuine challenge. But judging by what followed, it looked like Mayo had needed oxygen rather than water in that last stretch for home.

The kick and exuberance, and boldness, needed to win simply wasn't there for the final decisive segment, that included over seven minutes of additional time. From there to the end the game had the least to offer in terms of suspense and in its capacity to surprise and enthral.

