It seems only a matter of time before more records are broken by the dominant Dubs

Whatever was in the water at the second break for hydration, it seemed to have a more propulsive effect on Dublin, then leading by the slenderest of margins, 2-9 to 0-14.

Mayo had set themselves the target of being in the match at each break in play and they'd managed it. Dublin, for the first time in this championship, were experiencing some stress and discomfort, a genuine challenge. But judging by what followed, it looked like Mayo had needed oxygen rather than water in that last stretch for home.

The kick and exuberance, and boldness, needed to win simply wasn't there for the final decisive segment, that included over seven minutes of additional time. From there to the end the game had the least to offer in terms of suspense and in its capacity to surprise and enthral.

Dublin began to squeeze their grip, dominate possession and inexorably move into the clear. Having been level five times with Mayo up the 50th minute, now they began to assert their authority and find their groove.

It wasn't Dublin at their absolute best, but enough to win the match. After the final water break they outscored Mayo 0-5 to 0-1. An increasingly influential Ciarán Kilkenny, who had a succession of markers and a relatively subdued first half, scored the first and last of that closing sequence and also won a free which Dean Rock converted, while Mayo's sole response was a point by substitute Darren Coen. Mayo looked out of gas, out on their feet.

They were also out of ideas. Aidan O'Shea spent more time near Dublin's goal and when he was hit with direct ball he caused the champions problems. But you couldn't say that he created havoc.

Mayo's attack offered little threat, with Coen the only scorer from play in the second half. Eoghan McLaughlin, who has had an excellent season as one of Mayo's new additions, tried to get forward more in the second half but on a couple of occasions spilled possession.

After 49 minutes Tommy Conroy, who has also had a fine year, was relieved of any further agony and hauled off. He never got on a decent run of ball.

Ryan O'Donoghue had a very good first half with two points from play but his influence also faded and he was taken off. Having won just three of their nine first half kick-outs, Dublin were more dominant in the middle third after the interval and that was bound to be ominous for Mayo.

Even though Dublin lost the kick-outs count overall that didn't matter because the key difference was how the respective teams used their possession. And Dublin used it more effectively and economically. Con O'Callaghan has been on the ball more in matches but still hit 1-1 and had a notable impact.

The result, as John Casey said afterwards, will add a fresh chapter to the House of Pain, Keith Duggan's book on Mayo's long and agonising wait to add to their last All-Ireland won in 1951.

But it also brought Dublin a landmark 30th All-Ireland win, and their sixth on the trot. While expected challengers Donegal and Kerry fell earlier than anticipated, making that outcome more straightforward, Dublin look well capable of continuing their dominance for a few years to come.

For Dessie Farrell, having taken over from Jim Gavin, who won six All-Irelands out of seven attempts, this was a major accomplishment. He completed the full set of All-Irelands, with wins at minor, under 21 and senior grades.

Unlike his previous spells managing Dublin teams, he didn't have to endure losing one this time to begin with. Losing a minor final to Tipperary was a hard experience in 2011, but to lose in your first year, with all the weight of expectation that Dublin carry now, would have been no comparison.

He couldn't have dreamed of a better start. O'Shea went to midfield for the throw-in but James McCarthy, the only one of Dublin's outfield players to have started all All-Ireland finals won since 2011, caught the ball and headed straight in the direction of Hill 16.

Mayo had coughed up ten goalscoring opportunities to Tipperary in the semi-finals. The field opened up for McCarthy as he strode forward, gaining yards. He spotted Niall Scully to his left. They worked a one-two and then McCarthy saw Rock free and he patted the ball past David Clarke from the edge of the small square.

A goal straight from the throw-in, at 13 seconds the fastest in All-Ireland final history, is the kind of misfortune that seems to belong uniquely to Mayo but their response was heartening. They dominated the kick-outs from both ends with Oisín Mullin catching two directly from Stephen Cluxton's boot. It was Mullin who responded to the Dublin goal with a point almost immediately and inside three minutes Mayo had drawn level.

The signs were promising for Mayo for a while. O'Donoghue was energetic and Cillian O'Connor made two excellent advanced marks, finishing the first half with 0-6, including two from play.

His brother Diarmuid tracked Brian Fenton and managed to keep him quiet, with a Fenton wide just before the first water break symptomatic of general Dublin frustration. Patrick Durcan followed Kilkenny and Mullin stayed tight to Con O'Callaghan as Mayo went at Dublin and didn't let them settle on the ball.

By the 22nd minute, they were two points in front but two minutes later came another sucker punch with a goal from O'Callaghan. The Cuala man picked out Scully in space who returned the ball and O'Callaghan punched home while the ball was in mid air.

Mayo started the second half with an extra player after Robbie McDaid was black-carded, but seemed hesitant and only clipped a point off Dublin's interval lead by the time McDaid returned.

Later Mick Fitzsimons was fortunate to escape a red card when he clattered into Lee Keegan, and Jonny Cooper had a potential black card overlooked for a foul on O'Shea.

As it advanced, the second half became Dublin's to lose, with Durcan's failure to return after half-time a colossal blow to Mayo's prospects. Fenton came into the match and Brian Howard entered from the bench and started helping them boss the play around the middle of the field.

And when the incisions needed to be made it was Kilkenny who inflicted most of the damage. Paul Mannion curled a free over from the right side in the closing stages and Mayo couldn't find an answer. When the final whistle went the result had already been well settled.

It was time for Cluxton to make yet another winning speech and join the club of seven Dublin players now with eight All-Ireland medals, a feat which had been the preserve of a clutch of Kerry footballers from the 1970s and '80s. History in the making. It seems only a matter of time before more records are broken.