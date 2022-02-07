| 3.3°C Dublin

It never rains but it pours for Dublin in Tralee storm

The locals knew the points were safe, their loudest howls of protest reserved for the flash of yellow for several Dubs when they were screaming for red ...

Paul Murphy of Kerry has his jersey torn in a tussle during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Dublin at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Paul Murphy of Kerry has his jersey torn in a tussle during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Dublin at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

It’s 6pm and the Dublin squad have just ambled onto the pitch in Austin Stack Park, an hour before throw-in. Mark Leen – the drenched but indefatigable pre-match entertainer – urges a big round of applause.

And then, to mark their arrival, he segues into I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

