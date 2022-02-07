It never rains but it pours for Dublin in Tralee storm

It’s 6pm and the Dublin squad have just ambled onto the pitch in Austin Stack Park, an hour before throw-in. Mark Leen – the drenched but indefatigable pre-match entertainer – urges a big round of applause.

And then, to mark their arrival, he segues into I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

Almost two hours later, it’s time for the half-time smelling salts and there’s no escaping the opening words of that Elton John classic . . .

Don’t wish it away

Don’t look at it like it’s forever

Between you and me I can honestly say

That things will only get better.

But will they? It’s half-time and Dublin are 13 down. A third straight defeat is assured, gale or no gale. How have they fallen so far, so fast? At this rate, top-flight relegation could become a looming reality. Some Leinster upstart might even have the temerity to beat them. Or maybe we all need a chill pill?

Still, even though it’s 13 years since Dublin last shipped three losses on the bounce, it’s really the manner of these reversals that is causing panic on the streets of Coolock.

When was the last time they suffered such scoreboard annihilation at the midpoint of a league or championship match?

We had to go trawling, beyond the last decade of relentless Dublin success. Curiously or otherwise, it happened against Kerry in 2009. The day of the ‘Startled Earwigs’.

Some context. That All-Ireland quarter-final was the type of Dublin meltdown that might never be witnessed again: they were hopelessly adrift, 1-14 to 0-3, at the break.

Saturday night was almost a scoreboard mirror image (1-14 to 0-4) but the similarities end there. Dublin were playing into a deluge that slanted almost horizontally. And yet after 20 minutes they only trailed by 0-6 to 0-4; David Clifford has betrayed hints of mortality by miscuing a penalty of the soft variety but Dublin were still giving as good as they got.

Then a chain of events conspired against them for a momentum shift of staggering proportions.

Shane Murphy repelled a Seán Bugler bullet. Then the Kerry ’keeper had his ‘own-goal’ blushes saved after a surreal sequence that saw Dean Rock’s point attempt trickle over the line via an upright and Murphy’s flailing hand . . . the umpires/referee Conor Lane were sufficiently eagle-eyed to spot a blatant block-off in the build-up, but not so eagle-eyed as to identify the correct culprit.

Thus, the unfortunate Niall Scully was dispatched to the bin instead of Seán MacMahon. And Kerry went for a horribly exposed Sky Blue jugular.

In the midst of this a third Dublin goal chance went AWOL, rookie Lorcan O’Dell butchering the final handpass beyond Rock. The type of two-on-one that Dublin, in their ruthless pomp, always converted.

But these are changed times, an inevitable transition period, albeit one that has landed on Dublin’s doorstep far more quickly than many of us had anticipated.

Even with 14 men, facing the wrath of the gods and the Wild Atlantic Way, surely they should have battened down the hatches? Tried to stem the Kerry tidal wave?

Evan Comerford did try; every time he dallied over a kick-out, a cacophony of boos and jeers and catcalls rose from the main stand in Tralee.

But when Comerford (eventually) went long, a Kerry engine-room bolstered by the return of their Na Gaeil duo, Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry, feasted on most of his kick-outs.

And this is where, right now, the Dublin response in adversity must leave their fans feeling queasy. After the disallowed goal, Kerry bludgeoned them for 1-8 without reply before half-time.

Blame the wind, blame Kerry’s extra man, blame the momentum shift, blame the genius of David Clifford. All extenuating circumstances.

Dublin right now are far too open when teams get a run on them. The opposition can scent it: Mayo in the home straight last August, Armagh in the first half, Kerry here.

This may explain why the usual tinderbox atmosphere at Kerry/Dublin on a Saturday night in Tralee was more on the warm side of tepid. By half-time the locals knew the points were safe, their loudest howls of second-half protest reserved for a brace of Kerry black cards or the flash of yellow for several Dubs when they were screaming for red. Sympathy for the devil? No chance.

Afterwards, Dessie Farrell spoke about how a squad that includes 14 new players needs “plenty of love and care and nurturing” during this period of transition.

As for the now-audible chorus of critics prophesying Dublin’s demise, the manager was nonplussed: “There will be those who want to twist the knife, of course, and that’s just part and parcel of Dublin’s legacy. We ignore that, to be honest. You have to.”

That might be difficult if the losses keep mounting. Saturday’s defeat was no surprise, but for the sodden Dublin diehards who had craved even the vague insinuation of a fightback, winning a desultory second half by 0-7 to 0-1 was scant consolation.

Several attacks foundered on the rocks of a floated 50-50 ball that you’d scarcely ever see during the Jim Gavin era.

That era is gone but, for Dublin to stay firmly in the chase this summer, the still-standing leaders of that time will have to carry an inordinate load. Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and John Small only functioned in sporadic bursts here; James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan were late injury cry-offs from the match programme ‘team’ and Dublin will need them back in a hurry.

Mayo next . . . never rains but it pours.