Mayo face an anxious wait on the fitness of Jason Doherty for next Saturday's All-Ireland semi final against Dublin or Tyrone.

'It looks quite a nasty injury' - Mayo sweating on fitness of Jason Doherty for All-Ireland semi-final

Doherty was stretchered off during Mayo's 1-14 to 1-10 victory over Donegal in Castlebar with manager James Horan saying afterwards that it looked like a "nasty injury".

"I haven't the medical but it looks quite a nasty injury, so we'll just have to see how it is," said Horan.

"We're used to short turnarounds now, so we'll just prepare as we normally do."

Tom Parsons was in Mayo's match-day squad and Horan delivered a positive injury update on the Charlestown Sarsfields midfielder. Parsons has not played since suffering a horrific knee injury against Galway in May last year.

"Very close (to playing). He's on the twenty-six. You don't put someone on the twenty-six for sentimental value or anything like that. So he's very close. But Matty came on and he was mobile for us, which was the right thing at that time. He's very close."

Horan started Rob Hennelly in goal for Mayo in place of David Clarke, who picked up an injury against Meath two weeks ago and Horan says Clarke should be in contention to return next week.

"Yeah, his (Clarke's) ribs are sore after the Meath match. It's a slow injury, takes time. Hopefully he'll be in contention for next week along with Donie Vaughan and Diarmuid O'Connor."

Horan praised his side's work ethic and singled out man of the match Aidan O'Shea for particular praise.

"I thought the application and work-rate was superb right through," added Horan.

"The turnovers we won in the first half and the tackles that guys put in, we didn't get the return we should have and that's always a concern.

"Going into the second half we knew Donegal were going to come at us and they did. I thought they got a soft free or two, and a penalty to get them into it, but we responded very well.

"Andy Moran, Kevin McLoughlin, Fergal Boland, James Durcan when they came on, I thought they were very strong for us and gave us an out-ball.

"We're delighted overall with the performance and the win.

"Just the mental strength we showed, I think. We were under pressure in the second half, as we knew we would be, but I thought Aidan O'Shea marshalled us very well.

"Chris Barrett and the guys at the back were very composed on the ball, and just kept doing the right things."

Donegal boss Declan Bonner lamented his side's second-half wides.

"You can't afford to kick the wides we kicked in the second half and get a result at this level and that's disappointing," said Bonner.

"It is hugely disappointing. We have been scoring all season and they were decent chances - not just one or two. We missed four or five times ..we had eight wides in the second half which was disappointing."

Donegal's marquee players Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh failed to fire on the day with Mayo seemingly getting their tactics spot on in subduing the pair.

"Match ups…it is not about a number of individuals. It has always been about the group. Those boys were well marshaled at times but it didn't boil down to that, we still had opportunities in the second half which we didn't take."

