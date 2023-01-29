It is time to learn the lessons and move on

The GAA would put years on you at times, more modern but no less exasperating today than it was when Breandán Ó hEithir acknowledged its supreme gift for annoyance in his wonderful memoir Over the Bar in 1984. Had he reappeared in the last few days to witness the commotion over the All-Ireland club final he would be sure to pass some wry comment on how little has changed. But the GAA is only human, of flesh and blood it’s made, as the song went.

And because of that there will always be errors, by all the constituent parts, not just the folks in ‘headquarters’. Some of these mistakes are of the kind you might be able to remedy at a later stage, while others may be the sort that you may decide to take on the chin, when it might be the time to, as Leonard Cohen put it, ‘forget your perfect offering’ and accept that, as the good man also advised, ‘there is a crack in everything.’ You learn to accept that sport, like life, isn’t perfect.

In recent days, one of the exhibits unearthed was from 1995, a good year for Kilmacud Crokes incidentally in that they won their first All-Ireland final. But that September Dublin won Sam after 12 years when defeating Tyrone on the last day, and Charlie Redmond stayed on the field for a few minutes after being ordered off.

Tyrone had grounds to appeal and chose not to. In the last few days it was interesting to hear the take of Peter Canavan, on the losing side that day, speaking on the current debate. He seemed to value Malachy O’Rourke’s opinion that perhaps, while a wrong had been committed, it didn’t amount to a travesty, not of sufficient magnitude to warrant heading down that route of objection or seeking a rematch.

Canavan said that while that avenue of appeal was considered by Tyrone in 1995, they didn’t feel it was justified. “We had our chance to win it and we weren’t going to win it in the boardroom. We just felt there was no point. The presentation had been made, Dublin were awarded the Sam Maguire. I don’t think we felt we could have gone back to it, even though we probably had good grounds.”

O’Rourke was speaking for himself rather than acting in the capacity of club spokesperson. His was an honest gut reaction soon after the match had ended, rather than one based on time spent poring over the rule book. Everyone knows that a team is not entitled to have an extra player on the field, but his immediate instinct didn’t consider a replay appropriate.

It is the circumstances around how that extra man came about that is the key to the controversy and in deciding the appropriate course to take.

The rule, of course, is clear and the breach is not in dispute, the rule holding the team responsible for ensuring that they don’t exceed the limit of 15 players. Settled then? No ifs and buts? But Kilmacud Crokes maintain they are innocent of blame and that has formed the basis of a counter objection lodged with the Central Competitions Control Committee which is expected to revisit the matter at a meeting tomorrow. Rule 6.44 (b) (i) of the GAA’s Official Guide Part 1 states that a proven objection for a team exceeding the number of players permitted can result in either the award of the game to the opposing team, or a replay, or a fine, depending on the circumstances.

Crokes were in the process of following correct procedure with their final substitution, Conor Casey for Dara Mullin, when play resumed before the process was completed. Mullin was already positioned on the goal line. When play was restarted with a Glen 45, he took part in the final play but did not touch the ball. That may not be relevant to the rule as it remains a breach, but it is hardly irrelevant to how you judge the breach to have affected the outcome.

When play restarted, the process of making the substitution was already in train and could not be reversed, no more than it could be completed. The plane had gone too far down the runway. It was too late to abort the take-off.

What more could Crokes have done? During the past few days they have been portrayed as the villains of the piece — Kilmacud Crooks, if you like — and even been accused of cheating. If you were one of those who regarded Crokes as an exceedingly prosperous club, almost like a corporation and not the most huggable, then even you might have started to feel some empathy with them at this point, that it had all gone a bit ridiculous and hysterical.

Cheating requires a deliberate rule-break designed to gain an advantage. It would be extremely daft of their management team, having come all this way, to try a stunt like that. Why would they risk it? It is therefore reasonable to assume it was an accidental breach. And what advantage did it ultimately confer in the short period they had the extra man?

Sufficient to justify a rematch after the speech was made, the cup handed over, the drink consumed, the holidays booked, the backs slapped, maybe a few graves visited and the schools and all the rest?

In 2010 Louth lost a Leinster final to Meath in an appalling injustice, a wrong which was clearly committed and the cost was obvious to everyone. Enormous efforts were made by Leinster Council behind the scenes to persuade Meath to agree to a rematch, but they declined. In that case the injustice was blatant but the result stood.

Near the end of the 2019 All-Ireland hurling semi-final, Limerick were denied a clear 65 that could have secured a draw — they might well now be holders of a record five All-Irelands in a row had it been awarded. Obvious as that error was, and monumental the cost, Limerick didn’t raise any major objections, but instead focused on other aspects within their control which, with better execution, would have meant that a mistake like that wouldn’t have mattered.

Last Sunday the relatively short time — around 45 seconds — Crokes had an extra player on the field could have resulted in him directly affecting the play and the result. You could argue that there are direct consequences with an extra player creating added distraction for the opposition but there is no clearcut proof it made a whole pile of difference. This is not a challenge to the rule but it is a context that can’t be ignored. Glen had chances to win the match and didn’t take them. Is it really serving their interests to play it again even if that is the decision of the CCCC?

This then is a case of what might have happened rather than what did in terms of the consequences of the 16th man. The management of the final substitution by the match officials appears to have malfunctioned. The process is that the team notifies the fourth official and he and the linesman draw the attention of the referee who signals for the substitution to take place at the next available break in play. He should not restart the game until the substitution is complete. The GAA need to find out why that happened and make those findings public as soon as possible.

If the CCCC were to take the option of fining Crokes, the argument is being made that it will set a dangerous precedent and encourage teams to send extra players into games as a disruptive tactic. That doesn’t remove the authority resting with the referee and his officials to manage and control substitutions and hold up play until each is complete. That was not carried out to good effect and that is why we are where we are. This controversy can at least have a useful legacy in ensuring that this area will be more strictly enforced and policed.

Glen’s position seemed to harden as the days went by. It is understandable that they were aggrieved by the GAA leaving the responsibility with them rather than taking action at the outset based on the evidence already in the public domain and the rule in place. The GAA had the option of conducting its own inquiry and making a ruling. Leadership was found wanting and there was, and often is, an absence of clear and strong communication. There tends to be a habit of hiding behind procedure. Had they acted more decisively perhaps Glen might not have objected.

After making their objection Glen went to ground, which one can also understand. Marty Morrissey’s mid-week visit was an example, where it seemed his best chance of a reaction might have been within the local Unionist community. Officers and club members were not be found, so he took to catching random people on the street. Now that Crokes have counter-objected, we can only speculate whether Glen feel they have done enough in raising their grievance or if they want to go all the way to a rematch.

Glen were poorly served in the final play by the match officials, and should have been allowed to retake the 45 when Mullin finally went off. The precedent has been established with the retaking of Robbie Hennelly’s 45 for Mayo against Dublin in a key moment in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final, where Mayo had 16 on the field because the substitution hadn’t been completed and the kick was ordered to be retaken. That the same option wasn’t offered to Glen was also a missed opportunity by the match officials.

The idea that the GAA’s integrity is on the line is an interesting one, if that’s what we’re fighting for. While an admirable aspiration, we shouldn’t be overly pious. The GAA’s integrity has been repeatedly battered senseless. There isn’t much integrity in the appeals and loophole tricks regularly used to overturn decisions, for one thing. So, please, integrity — that bus left a long time ago.

The playing number rule cites a rematch as a resolution for a breach but in this case the push for a replay doesn’t appear to take sufficient stock of the events leading to the breach or even if a rematch is the right thing to do. Is this the breach the GAA had in mind when writing the rule in the first place?

They can fight it out over the next few weeks and months, and it may well end up with the DRA. Unless, perhaps, someone comes to their senses and decides that it is time to learn the lessons and move on.