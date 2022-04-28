You’d have to go through the ‘Reeling in the Years’ archive to find the last time Dublin footballers entered the championship under such a cloud of uncertainty. It suggests we could be in for the most competitive Leinster Championship in a while, but that remains to be seen.

We’ll certainly know more after this weekend’s Leinster quarter-finals.

Dublin’s second-half implosion in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo – a display which was totally at odds with their opening 35 minutes – plus their relegation from Division 1 has a pall of doubt hanging over the Dubs.

One of the more disconcerting aspects of Dublin’s league campaign is the fact that the shortcomings exposed in their early displays looked to have been addressed in the victories against Tyrone and Donegal, only for them to return in their concluding clash with Monaghan.

An image which in many ways personified Dublin’s league was Michael Fitzsimons remonstrating following Jack McCarron’s second-half goal in their clash at Clones – Fitzsimons, more than likely, was showing his annoyance with his team-mates, more than with any refereeing decision, after he had been left ‘home alone’ with no protection from his fellow defenders.

It was a failure of defensive structure and communication – two consistent inadequacies of Dublin’s league campaign.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though in the league for the Dubs, as their display against Tyrone, when they really needed a victory, showed that they are prepared to tactically adjust when required.

That day Dublin totally condensed the space the Tyrone forwards had to play in – and Dessie Farrell’s side counter-attacked to telling effect.

However, Dublin ultimately will be judged on their displays this summer and this year’s league could prove to be a bad barometer for judging teams.

Just reflect on last weekend when Donegal very much sent Armagh homeward to think again, this despite all the optimism generated in Armagh from some of their league displays.

It is quite incredible that in the space of 12 months that Dublin in the pre-championship predictions were hardly tipped by any pundit.

Dublin don’t appear a central part of the conversation when people discuss potential contenders – this might just suit Farrell’s side. The team who were the hunted are now the hunters.

Having said that, there are obvious concerns.

With their first 15 fit and firing on all cylinders, they will match anyone – but the strength in depth is just not there.

Farrell has failed to find any players who you could argue are a guaranteed starter for the championship – Lee Gannon and Lorcan O’Dell have put their hand up, but are more likely to be used off the bench.

The return to form of Seán Bugler and continued development of Tom Lahiff offer some hope, but realistically you cannot point to many positives for their recent league travails.

Following Kilmacud Crokes’ successful run through Dublin and Leinster before falling just shy against Kilcoo in the All-Ireland club final, I would have expected more players from the Stillorgan club to be added to Dublin’s training panel.

Players such as Dan O’Brien and corner-back Michael Mullin could have challenged for defensive positions. And Cian O’Connor showcased his ability to embrace the challenge of impact sub on numerous occasions, often making really positive contributions when introduced.

Question marks have been raised over the coaching set-up and there was little evidence in the league that Dublin had a viable defensive structure – except, arguably, the day against Tyrone in Omagh. David Byrne cut an isolated figure in the early games but the return of Fitzsimons and Jonny Cooper brought an aspect of on-field leadership in defence.

The concession of 11 goals across the league was probably the key reason why they find themselves in Division 2 next year, while only scoring two goals from play (the other two were penalties) didn’t help.

It was evident throughout the league that opposition teams were aware that Dublin were open at the back – and took advantage.

Tomorrow night’s opponents, Wexford, will take encouragement from how Dublin struggled in the league and will make life difficult.

Last year when the teams met, the Dubs failed to play with any great fluidity and tempo – in hindsight, it was a signpost of some of Dublin’s shortcomings since.

But I get a sense that Wexford could be on the end of a backlash this weekend.

If Dublin’s build-up play and transition continues to be slow, it will suit Shane Roche’s Wexford game-plan but there was some evidence in the latter part of the league that Dublin were beginning to move the ball quicker into the scoring zone

The forward line should be boosted by Con O’Callaghan’s return and while he will need games to sharpen up to match pace, he will change the dynamic of the forward unit.

His ball-winning ability, direct style and desire to take on defender should increase Dublin’s ability to create goalscoring chances.

They will need to more clinical in taking those chances when created.

So Dublin are in the very unusual position of coming into the summer under the radar. Despite their recent relegation, you’d expect a more fluid and clinical performance tomorrow night in Wexford Park. It’s time for the real Dublin to stand up!

There is too much ability and experience in the Dublin panel to just fade from view – if the senior players really have the appetite, they could be still standing in July.