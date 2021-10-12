‘It is just so much better than current status quo’ - Podge Collins backs ‘Proposal B’ as he eyes another year with the Banner

For Podge Collins, the logic in favour of ‘Proposal B’ is simple. Seven championship games at the height of summer versus the two guaranteed in the pre-pandemic norm tells him everything he needs to know.

“I think it’s gathering so much momentum from a players’ point of view because it is just so much better than the status quo that is there,” Collins said. “I don’t think it’s a popular opinion just to support this, I genuinely think it’s the best proposal and that is why it’s getting so much support.”

There’s detail to be fine-tuned and things to be ironed out around the Tailteann Cup and the level of support it will get, but there’s enough for Collins, a member of the GPA’s National Executive Committee, to throw his weight behind the proposal.

“Players are still going to walk away from the games because of levels of commitment or for work or family purposes or whatever, but I do feel players will be more intrigued to play in this format where you have seven competitive championship games at the height of summer. As a player you are just licking your lips at that thought, so I think you will have more players intrigued to play these big games.”

There’s other considerations too. Longer summer campaigns would give players from smaller counties more chance to develop. Last week, Collins’ Clare team-mate Eoin Cleary picked up an All-Star nomination, based mainly on his brilliant league displays.

Cleary, and many players of his ilk, were afforded just one bite of the cherry this year. That Clare drew Kerry meant it was always likely to be a short summer, even allowing for the progress made under manager Colm Collins.

“It (straight knockout) is frustrating because the year ends so rapidly. You put a lot into it. The year starts in November, you are preparing your body all year round but it starts kind of in November.

“The league for a lot of teams unfortunately, for 25 or 26 teams, it’s their championship, it’s their most important thing, because as soon as that ends the likelihood of winning Sam for a lot of teams – it’s just not there. So you are playing a competition where it would be over in one game, it’s cut-throat.

“But with this format that is being proposed, you just don’t have that, it’s a completely different mindset.”

“(Eoin) is just an excellent player, and it’s just a pity that this year we only got to see him once in the championship. People were able to look at him in the National League and some of the performances he put in during the National League were exceptional.

“His performance up in Kildare was just out of this world, some of the points he was kicking.

“But Eoin is a man like that, it wouldn’t surprise you when you are training with him and you see some of the goals he gets and the points he gets, the work he puts in, so from playing with him you nearly expect it but it was great to see the year he had – he really was fantastic.

“But again, fantastic in the National League but only one championship game – as a Clare fan you don’t get to see him again in championship, which is disappointing.”

Accomplished in both codes, Collins has spent time concentrating exclusively on hurling and football during his career while he has also played both in the same season. And the 29-year-old is set to throw his hat in with the Clare footballers once more in 2022.

“I genuinely, from when I was a kid. loved playing hurling and football. GAA is an amateur game, so once you are happy with your own decisions and happy with what you are doing yourself personally then it’s very easy to just get on with it.

“I don’t get bogged down on it, I don’t get bogged down thinking back on it or different years. At the moment I’m playing football (with Clare), enjoying football, and I get to play hurling and football with my club, and I love doing that.”