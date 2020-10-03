'It is everything for the club' - Athy end nine-year wait for Kildare SFC title

Athy captain David Hyland lifts the Dermot Bourke Cup after the Kildare SFC final win over Moorefield at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Athy ended a nine-year wait for a Kildare senior football title in Newbridge. They outscored Moorefield by 1-2 to 0-2 at the business end of the contest with substitutes Danny O’Keeffe and Kieran Farrell hitting the crucial scores.

Moorefield finished the game with 14 men after Cian O’Connor received a second yellow card in the 55th minute. Beaten in last year’s final they looked likely to push on and reclaim the title when Eanna O’Connor hit his fifth point to put them ahead (0-10- 0-9) for the first time in the contest in the 53rd minute.

But Athy stuck almost immediately for the game’s only goal with O’Keeffe cutting in from the right-hand flank and hammering the ball to the roof to the net.

In the next play O’Connor was sent off after he hauled down another Athy substitute Paul Whelan — county midfielder Kevin Feely tapped over the resultant free and the die was cast.

Expand Close Athy's Mick Foley of Athy celebrates with his man of the match award with his team-mates after the Kildare SFC final win over Moorefield at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Moorefield boss Ronan Sweeney lamented the fact that his side had missed three goal chances but during the first half it looked like Athy — who had lost two finals since 2011 and were beaten in last year’s semi-final by Moorefield — would kick away their chance of securing the Dermot Bourke Cup.

Their half-time lead of 0-6 to 0-3 failed utterly to illustrate their dominance in the first period when they were aided by a stiff breeze. Moorefield only managed to win three of their 14 kick-outs but Athy’s woeful finishing kept the Newbridge-based side in the game.

Athy recorded eight first-half wides half with Niall Kelly — who was replaced by the scoring hero Danny O’Keeffe after he picked up a knock early in the third quarter — responsible for half of them and James Eaton missing a mark from 25m free. But Kelly, who had been Athy’s scoring forward throughout the series, still hit three invaluable points.

Athy boss Vinny Walsh suggested that at least his side were getting off the shots, but the poverty of their first-half scoring efforts was illustrated by their inability to score from play until the 32nd minute.

It could have been worse. The best goal chance of the half was created by a clever flick from Moorefield’s Eanna O’Connor but in attempting to lob the goalkeeper Liam Callaghan dropped his effort wide. Despite depending on meagre possession, they still outscored their opponents 0-2 to 0-1 from play.

The scoring rate from play improved significantly after the break with Moorefield creating two goal chances — but neither was converted. Ciaran Kelly’s effort rebounded off the upright while Eanna O’Connor’s attempt was comfortably saved by James Roycroft.

Ultimately, those missed came back to haunt Moorefield even though they were moving sweetly throughout the third quarter outscoring Athy 7-3 with Eanna O’Connor — son of Kildare manager Jack O’Connor — a constant threat to the Athy defence.

But in tight matches goals are decisive and O’Keeffe’s strike was the score was shaped the outcome. Veteran Mick Foley — who was named Man of the Match — earned his corn in the dying seconds with a fantastic fetch deep into his own square to deny Moorefield the opportunity to snatch a winning goal at the death.

“It is everything for the club,” said Athy’s winning boss Walsh, who is a native of Mayo. “These boys won the title in 2011 when they were young lads, and everyone thought titles would come but they don’t come easy. We said at the start of this year it was a new decade and we would forget about what happened during the last decade.”

Scorers — Athy: D O’Keeffe 1-1; N Kelly 0-3 (f); J Eaton (1m, 1f), L McGovern 0-2 (2f) each; B Kelly, K Feely (f), K Farrell 0-1 each. Moorefield: E O’Connor 0-5 (2f); A Tyrrell 0-2; S Dempsey, C O’Connor, A Masterson, N Hurley-Lynch (1m), M McDermott 0-1 each.

Athy: J Roycroft; M Hyland, S Ronan, D Lawler; B Maher, M Foley, D Hyland; K Feely, P Connell, L McGovern, T Gibbons, B Kelly; J Moran, J Easton, Kelly. Subs: K Farrell for Moran (40), D O’Keeffe for N Kelly (43), P Whelan for Maher (50), C Reynolds for Gibbons (50), D McGovern for B Kelly (50).

Moorefield: T Kinsella; L Callaghan, L Healy, S Dempsey, I Meehan, M Dempsey, A Durney; A Masterson, K Muraghan; C O’Connor, A Tyrrell, R Houlihan; E O’Connor, J Philips, C Kelly. Subs: N Hurley-Lynch for N Kelly (39); M McDermott for Philips (45), R Moore for Meehan (59), D Dunne for Callaghan.

Referee: Niall Colgan (Monasterevin).

