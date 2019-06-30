James Horan has branded criticism of Mayo's approach to training as 'ridiculous' after losing two more players to injury during their latest victory.

'It is absolutely ridiculous' - James Horan blasts critics of Mayo's training methods after further injury blows

Mayo squeaked out a one-point win in a thrilling round three qualifier victory over Armagh, prevailing by 2-13 to 1-15 at MacHale Park on Saturday night.

After losing Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O'Connor before the game to long-term injuries suffered at training, Horan saw Lee Keegan and Jason Doherty leave the field during the win over the Orchard county.

Former Footballer of the Year Keegan limped off with what looked to be a serious ankle injury.

Horan, who is in the first season of his second tenure as Mayo manager, was quizzed about his training methods after beating Kieran McGeeney's side, but turned the question back on the reporters present in a robust exchange.

"If you are reporting stuff, surely you will do a bit of research yourself," Horan said in quotes reported by Off The Ball.

"We have never stopped anyone coming to training. I think it's [the criticism] is crazy.

"Come to training. People are commenting on stuff and it is absolutely ridiculous. We take a games-based approach in our training where we play games. It is a team sport where there are 30 players on the field and there will be injuries.

"Some of the commentary that has been reported back to me - we have a good laugh about it."

Horan also offered an initial injury update on Keegan and Doherty.

"I don’t know, Lee said he went to run and just got a turnover on his ankle and I don’t know exactly what happened to Jason Doc, but we’ll be looking after them and will see if we can get them back on the field.

"Just the nature of qualifiers and team sports there’s going to be injuries but I think we used more players than any other county in the National League this year, so we developed a lot of players and they’re going to get the chance to step up."

Mayo are now in the draw for round four of the qualifiers on Monday morning, and can face any of Galway, Cavan, Cork or Meath.

