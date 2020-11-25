'It has brightened people's days ' - Cavan's Thomas Galligan on the lift Ulster title has given county

Thomas Galligan of Cavan sits for a portrait at Killykeen Forest Park in Cavan during the GAA Football All Ireland Senior Championship Series National Launch. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

IT’S less than 48 hours after Cavan shocked Gaelic football to its core and it’s obvious that for Thomas Galligan, the full magnitude of their achievement has yet to register.

Partly, that’s to do with the bizarre circumstances in which the country and the worlds finds itself and the reality of achieving great things in a pandemic.

Galligan speaks from home, via webcam, sporting a peachy bruise around a half-closed right eye.

If the lack of human contact one might associate with ending a famine, like Cavan’s Anglo-Celt Cup drought, has postponed full realisation, Galligan at least sports the scars of victory.

“I think everyone was just in shock,” he recalls of the moments after the final blast of Barry Cassidy’s whistle.

“We had all visualised what we were going to do to win, what needed to be done to get over the line but I don’t think anybody thought of that final whistle moment, like “What do we do now?” because nobody gave us a chance.

“It was just great to win with all of the lads that you’ve trained all year with, who have put serious effort in over lockdown, people training on their own, boys getting sick – to be able to turn around at the end of the year and say “I’ve an Ulster medal at the end of it”, it made it all worthwhile.

“I don’t think it will sink in for a couple of months. It’s a bit surreal at the moment.”

Neither has Galligan a full grasp on what the win, Cavan’s first since 1997, has meant to the people of a county in which football holds such a prominent cultural position.

“I probably haven’t met enough people yet to really get a sense of it,” he notes. “But I’m sure it has really lifted spirits.

“I got messages after the Monaghan game about how things were bad and we were after getting relegated and it was all doom and gloom, but after we beat Monaghan it just lifted everyone.

“There’s been lots of messages and you meet people in shops and they are just so proud of what we have done and how it has brightened their days and they can’t wait for Sunday because it is getting them through the week.

“It’s nice to hear that, because it kind of makes it all worthwhile.”

Celebrations have been weird too. Limited to team mates, family and no one else. But as Galligan points out, there is something nice about that too.

“I don’t think there’s any chance of lads staying in the pub all week, things don’t happen like that any more,” Galligan notes.

“But it probably helps a little bit that the pubs weren’t open, but we still celebrated with the people who mattered the most to us. We stayed together as a unit and celebrated with family.”

They have worn their success easily since all that euphoria in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

Afterwards, Mickey Graham referenced the fact that no-one believed Cavan had it in them to deny Donegal a third Ulster title in a row. But only to contextualise their achievement, rather than settle scores.

And never did they used their outsiders billing for motivation.

“They probably weren’t wrong in what they were saying,” Galligan points out, “but I think the whole country would have thought that Donegal were just going to turn up and tune in and they’ll get themselves ready for Dublin.

“If you listen to it all week, you are not going to nail it down to one person who is the reason why I’m going to give an extra per cent, because you are going to give everything you have anyway.”

