'It has been a nice layoff' - Dublin's Michael Darragh Macauley feels benefit of 'extended rehab time'

Dublin star Michael Darragh Macauley has revealed that the delayed start to the 2020 inter-county championship season removed the pressure from him as he attempted to recover from injury.

The 2013 Footballer of the Year underwent surgery on a groin problem shortly after Ballyboden St Enda’s All-Ireland club SFC semi-final defeat to Kilcoo at the start of the year.

That knock was set to keep him out of action until they faced Westmeath in their championship opener, which was originally pencilled in for May 23 before the Covid crisis hit.

It means that Macauley still hasn't played for new Dublin boss Dessie Farrell but he's hoping to reap benefits of not rushing back to action too soon.

“I was probably aiming for the first round of the championship anyway, possibly the end of the league depending on how it went so it actually fell nicely for me to be honest,” he said, ahead of the latest instalment of AIB’s ‘Toughest Summer’ documentary.

“I suppose when you have an injury and you are trying to comeback you are always very eager and you are always trying to make that session before you should make that session so it was nice to have no huge goals in front of my face.

"The whole lockdown time for me was like an extended rehab time for me so it worked out very nicely.”

"I suppose you would not call it a break. Anyone I know is training their ass off and I am no exception. I think it is nice. Any high performance athlete I have talked to and not just the Dublin players, it is nice to be able to train on our own schedule and do our own thing.

"I have talked to some boxers and some rugby heads and it is nice to just be able to stay fit without a gun to your head essentially or having some big target.

"It has been a nice layoff.”

Online Editors