‘It didn’t matter how we got over the line’ – Jack O’Connor on Kerry’s edginess

With so many new obstacles to overcome, the race to win the Sam Maguire Cup has become the equivalent of the Grand National. And top weight Kerry is clattering into the fences at an alarming rate. But they’re still standing.

Nonetheless, their fans were relieved when David Gough blew the final whistle on Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Down the final furlong the All-Ireland champions were clinging to a two-point lead and, understandably, memories of Mark Keane’s last-gasp winning goal in the Covid winter championship of 2020 came flooding back.

This time Kerry survived to secure victory. But manager Jack O’Connor suggested it was understandable his side looked tentative and nervous at times.

“You have to understand that this was a big game for the Kerry players. A big game, a lot on the line. We turned over a few balls and took the balls into contact and stuff,” O’Connor said.

“But after the Mayo performance, I thought there was huge pressure on our fellas to perform. And it didn’t matter how we got over the line. We just needed to get over the line and get those two points. If there was a bit of edginess, it’s understandable enough.

“Today wasn’t about champagne football. It wasn’t about polished performances. It was about digging in and being better defensively than we were against Mayo. We were cut open against Mayo to an alarming degree. Mayo got six goal chances and scored one.

“I am not sure Cork got any clearcut goal chances today, so that was the first thing we had to correct. We can work on the other stuff, a bit of fluency and a bit more flow up front. But you have to get that other side of the game right first.”

Kerry controlled the first half with Seán O’Shea leading the line and hitting 0-3 from play; they were helped too by the breeze and deserved their 0-9 to 0-5 interval advantage. But within five minutes of the re-start the deficit was down to a single point.

The decision of the referee to apply the letter of the law in the incident in which Seán Powter pulled down Paul Geaney in the 46th minute was pivotal. Gough black carded the Cork sweeper and awarded a penalty which David Clifford converted.

But though the Kingdom again led by five points when Powter returned from the sin-bin they were outscored 5-2 during the remaining 19 minutes. Ultimately they were again dependent on David Clifford to pull them through. He scored 1-3 of their 1-5 second half tally.

And they only created 16 scoring opportunities – one of their two wides wasn’t from a shot.

Understandably Cork boss John Cleary railed against the penalty award.

“It wasn’t (a penalty). To me it wasn’t a goal-scoring opportunity. How it’s a penalty is beyond me. If it’s a goal scoring opportunity, Dan O’Mahony is straight behind him. Powter came out, the two of them came together and I think a free at most.”

Mind you, if Cork had converted a higher percentage of their scoring opportunities the penalty wouldn’t have mattered. They dropped three shots short and missed three, albeit difficult free-kicks in the second half.

Even though Kerry opted not to push up on their kick-outs, which allowed Cork build from the back, they were repeatedly turned over in possession with the majority of Kerry’s first-half scores coming from these turnovers.

Cork are a work in progress and their ability to stay the pace until the final whistle pleased Cleary.

“We were able to go toe-to-toe for the full 70 I thought and that was the aim at the start of the year, whatever else happened. The games last year against Kerry and Dublin we petered out completely in the last 20 minutes and this year we’re not doing that.”

He accepted that against the better sides Cork will have to convert a higher percentage of their scoring chances – they had a 62 per cent return on Saturday compared to Kerry’s 78 per cent.

“At least we are creating the chances and hopefully someday it will all come together. It will probably need to be against one of the big teams. When you get your opportunities you have to take them against the big teams, or they’ll go down the other side and take their opportunities like Kerry did today.

“They scored some fantastic points there in the second half when the pressure was on them,” said Cleary.