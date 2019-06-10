'It didn’t look good' - Peter Canavan expecting Tiernan McCann to face action over Donegal incident

There have been calls for Tyrone’s Tiernan McCann to be brought before the CCCC following an alleged gouge against Stephen McMenamin in the second half of their Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal.

The incident was missed by referees, but there were calls for follow-up action against McCann from pundits like Joe Brolly, who said that, "There's no place for it in the game and proper action needs to be taken."

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan highlighted the incident as an illustration of 'Tyrone’s indiscipline' against Donegal.

"It didn’t look good and there’s no point in saying otherwise," said Canavan on The Throw-In podcast, in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

"The linesman appeared to miss it, the referee didn’t take any action, so, you’d have to expect that he’ll be called up to explain his actions and I’d be surprised if he gets away without a sanction."

Tyrone were blitzed early on against Donegal, as Declan Bonner’s men ran through the Tyrone defence with ease, Jamie Brennan’s goal leaving Tyrone with a mountain to climb at halftime.

Canavan noted that Mickey Harte is a firm man-manager and that he would make his concerns of any indiscipline known to his players.

"If he is upset with his players, he’ll be letting his players know about it," said Canavan.

Canavan believes the McCann incident was part of wider Tyrone indiscipline and attitude problems for the Red Hand in the Donegal game.

"Their whole attitude wasn’t good enough and the Tiernan McCann incident was indicative of that," said Canavan.

"So look, he’s got work to do, but nobody better than Mickey Harte to deal with that.”

Tyrone will now go on to face Longford in the second round of the qualifiers, but Canavan is not convinced that McCann will be able to take part.

"This was a sign of poor discipline, where he did something that, no doubt, he regrets. I would be very surprised if he doesn’t receive some sort of punishment for it," Canavan added.

