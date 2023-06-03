‘It bewilders you’ – Kildare boss Glenn Ryan laments poor second half against the Dubs

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan looked stunned after his side’s nine-point defeat by Dublin in Nowlan Park, struggling to explain a listless second half that yielded just two points after the 45th minute, one a 45 and the other from virtually the final kick deep in injury time.

“You win and you are still looking to improve things, you lose and you are trying harder to find things (to improve on), but days like that, like today, it bewilders you as to what it is you need to be doing,” Ryan sighed.

Asked if he would be looking to the Roscommon v Sligo match the next day to see where they stand, he replied: “I don’t need to be looking there; our problems are within the four walls of the dressing-room.

“We go training and we try to correct them and you think you have corrected them, or you try and put stuff in place that makes you a better side, and then you get days like today when it looks like we aren’t doing anything at all.”

He was baffled by the team’s fadeout having been tied with Dublin five times in the opening quarter and battling back to within three points of the Leinster champions with two Ben McCormack points early in the second half.

“We should have been able to manage that period,” said Ryan, whose side drew their first match in Sligo. “We allowed some very simple scores for them. It was a performance that lacked all the things you’d like to see in players.

“Dublin played well, there is no doubt about that, but we would have felt we had a system in place that was able to deal with that. That you are not allowing them to play at a level that they like to. And we didn’t. There was no change of game-plan. But unfortunately we didn’t bring that to the pitch.

“I don’t think we worked hard enough.

“In the second half we kicked five out of 14 attempts. That’s not good enough, particularly when you are trying to get into a game. You need (to take) every opportunity to give you that oxygen to go forward. There’s a lot of stuff there that’s very frustrating and very disappointing.”

When asked if the management needed to look at its own performance too, Ryan said it was a collective responsibility.

“I think when you get the run that we’ve had this year which has been up and down you are looking every night maybe to try and find what’s missing. Every night you are trying to improve things and make things better. There’s no one harder on themselves than myself and the rest of the management team. But this is a collective, it’s players, it’s team, it’s everybody involved. And everything we do, good and bad, reflects on everybody. There’s criticism across the board and we’re well able to take that when it comes our way. But at the end of the day it’s about trying to get things right.”

Dessie Farrell had a happier countenance after seeing his side repeat their Leinster semi final win over Kildare and better it by seven points. They did so without the injured Ciaran Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey.

“It’s just that consistency is the challenge for us and it’s what we’re going after. The players are very aware of that themselves,” Farrell said.

“The new competition format, everybody is trying to get their head around that. It’s not straight knock-out. That perhaps takes some of the edge off. It shouldn’t be an excuse really but it’s something we’ve discussed and are keen to address in terms of getting that quality and consistency in our performance week-in, week-out.”

He spoke about Kilkenny’s absence.

“Ciarán picked up a bang last week and we just thought it might be better to hold him if we could manage it and let that injury settle. We were able to do that and Ciarán will work hard with the recovery and the rebab and that over the next two weeks.”