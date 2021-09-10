| 15.2°C Dublin

Is two better than one? Conundrum of the joint manager

Logan and Dooher on course to etch their names in history as a deadly duo

Tyrone joint managers Brian Dooher (left) and Feargal Logan at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence in Garvaghy, Tyrone. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand
Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan, right, and Brian Dooher celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Roy Evans and Gerard Houllier Expand

Michael Verney

One of the most ill-fated experiments in Liverpool’s rich history saw the reign of joint-managers Gerard Houllier and Roy Evans last just four months when the latter walked away from the club in November of 1998.

Liverpool legend Evans declared that “you just feel it is not the right formula for players, they do not know who the boss is” as he departed, but that unsuccessful partnership has not stopped others from trying likewise.

It’s not an alien concept in the GAA and while Páidí Ó Sé was the man in the spotlight when Kerry landed the 1997 All-Ireland SFC title, he technically did so as joint-manager with Seamus MacGearailt sharing some duties with the Kingdom great.

