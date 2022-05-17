| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is the collapse of former football giants Meath, Cork and Down terminal?

Martin Breheny

Nineteen All-Ireland titles between them but now they are well off the pace

Between a Rock and a hard place: Shane McEntee and Eoin Harkin of Meath attempt to dispossess Dublin's Dean Rock during the Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Between a Rock and a hard place: Shane McEntee and Eoin Harkin of Meath attempt to dispossess Dublin's Dean Rock during the Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Between a Rock and a hard place: Shane McEntee and Eoin Harkin of Meath attempt to dispossess Dublin's Dean Rock during the Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Between a Rock and a hard place: Shane McEntee and Eoin Harkin of Meath attempt to dispossess Dublin's Dean Rock during the Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The pre-match atmosphere around grounds usually underwrites the truth. How will the contest between two evenly matched teams unfold? What will make the difference?

And in cases where one side are strong favourites, what are the prospects of an upset? Will we see something memorable today? Those are the questions that create a special buzz, transforming mere fixtures into occasions that stir the spirit.

Most Watched

Privacy