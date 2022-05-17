The pre-match atmosphere around grounds usually underwrites the truth. How will the contest between two evenly matched teams unfold? What will make the difference?

And in cases where one side are strong favourites, what are the prospects of an upset? Will we see something memorable today? Those are the questions that create a special buzz, transforming mere fixtures into occasions that stir the spirit.

It’s what sport is all about, none more so than the All-Ireland championships, the traditional heartbeat of an Irish summer/autumn before it was decided to launch at Easter and squeeze them into a ridiculously tight time-frame.

Still, whatever the date, some rivalries grab the public imagination. Or at least they used to. It still happens in hurling, but football has lost two of its precious assets – Dublin v Meath and Kerry v Cork.

It has lost Down too, not against any particular rival but as a brand that brought a swashbuckling presence across the fields of Ulster and quite often in Croke Park too since winning their first Ulster title in 1959, followed by a first All-Ireland a year later.

Not anymore. Now, they are reduced to Tailteann Cup status and the sound of boots scurrying from the dressing-room before it even begins. Unlike other counties where an All-Ireland club win usually boosts the county side, Kilcoo’s success has highlighted the dysfunction in Down.

In a stark example of self-delusion, some Kilcoo players seem to think that winning a club title is the ultimate achievement. It’s enough to gorge on, without testing themselves in the whiter heat of inter-county. Welcome to the comfort zone and lock the door.

Down’s only respite from misery this year came against Meath in the Allianz League when they drew in Navan. The other six Division 2 teams beat Down by an average of six points.

That was ominous for Meath and, as last Sunday’s woeful effort against Dublin showed, a depressing sign of things to come. It helped explain why the atmosphere around Croke Park was so subdued.

I walked up Clonliffe Road around 1.30 and while there was a semblance of excitement from the Kildare and Westmeath supporters, small pockets of Meath followers, who arrived early, had the look of people for whom loyalty was their sole motivation.

Five hours later, bigger numbers of Meath supporters were on the same road, striding as quickly as they could from the scene of the latest embarrassment.

I met a few familiar faces, heads shaking and with no need for further elaboration. Once again, Meath were demolished, taking the average defeat against Dublin to almost 14 points in the last six games.

Such a different world from the days of thunderous clashes between the counties, with the highpoint coming in 1991 when their four-match Leinster first round epic struggle changed so much for the GAA, not least the idea that big games could be played on a Saturday and covered ‘live’ on television.

Prior to that, and for a long time afterwards, Dublin v Meath provided huge occasions which attracted interest all over the country. Not anymore.

A crowd of just over 38,000 turned up for the Leinster semi-final double-header and even Kildare supporters didn’t bother to stay long into the second game. Why hang around to witness a non-event?

Meath have been lost for a long time. The 2010 Leinster title win, earned in dubious circumstances against Louth in the final, doesn’t hide the reality of their dismal decline since losing to Galway in the 2001 All-Ireland final.

One season in Division 1 since 2006 underlines the extent of the implosion. And when they did get into the top flight in 2020 they won none of the seven games.

Cork, who fought several great battles with Meath in 1987-’90, are equally distressed, the extent of which is underlined by the fact that they derived some comfort from offering a decent challenge to Kerry for 50 minutes in the Munster semi-final.

It didn’t last and they were eventually beaten by 12 points, another in a series of whippings (except for 2020) by Kerry.

For how long more will Meath and Cork, joint-fourth on the All-Ireland standings, and Down, joint-fifth, remain so remote from what’s happening at the top end?

Is there a danger they might never return to former heights? Now there’s a worrying thought for the GAA.

Me? Defending a colleague – never!

Shane Dowling was shocked and bewildered at the referee’s decision to send off former Limerick colleague Gearóid Hegarty during the Clare-Limerick game.

“Absolutely crazy,” he declared on The Sunday Game while reviewing the incidents which led to Hegarty’s two yellow cards. He assured viewers he wasn’t biased before more footage was shown of an incident where Hegarty was hauled down off the ball but no action was taken.

“Why didn’t the umpires pick that up?” queried an indignant Shane before again insisting that he wasn’t making his point just because his former team-mate was involved. Of course not.

He may be the most objective pundit in sports history but the optics look wrong.

That’s because they are wrong. Why use pundits when their own counties are involved, especially players of recent vintage who are commenting on lads with whom they shared a dressing-room? It’s not just sloppy, it’s awful judgement.

Head-to-head is not fit for purpose

Cork and Waterford have one win each heading into the final round of the Munster hurling ‘round robin’.

There’s only two points between them (Cork -7 Waterford -5) in scoring difference ahead of their respective games with Tipperary and Clare next Sunday. If both win, Cork will take the precious All-Ireland qualification place as third-placed finishers behind Limerick and Clare.

Even if Waterford beat Clare and end up with a much better scoring difference than Cork, it won’t count as the winners of the head-to-head contest settle placings when two teams are equal on the table.

Now, if Tipperary win and Waterford lose, both will join Cork on two points, in which case finishing places will be decided by scoring difference. Fair enough, but why doesn’t it apply when two teams are on similar points?

The round-robin format should take account of how a team fared across all games, not just a head-to-head contest.