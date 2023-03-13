| 5.5°C Dublin

Is it Mayo’s year? Are the Dubs back? Can Kerry do it again? – I answer the three Sam Maguire questions I get asked all the time

Pat Spillane

Kevin McStay’s Mayo troops have reason to believe but Dublin are sorely lacking an impact bench

Aidan O'Shea has been impressive at full-forward for Mayo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand
Aidan O'Shea has been impressive at full-forward for Mayo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

After three weekends of helter-skelter action in the Allianz Football League everybody gets a well-earned breather today.

There is a paradox about the competition: huge crowds are coming out to see games, even though many feature really boring football, dictated by negative tactics.

