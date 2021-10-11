| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is it any wonder I am dreaming of managers? We have become obsessed with them

Pat Spillane

We put sports managers up on a pedestal far too easily, without their achievements being properly judged

Newly-appointed Kerry senior football manager Jack O'Connor is pictured before a press conference at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Newly-appointed Kerry senior football manager Jack O'Connor is pictured before a press conference at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Newly-appointed Kerry senior football manager Jack O'Connor is pictured before a press conference at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Newly-appointed Kerry senior football manager Jack O'Connor is pictured before a press conference at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

They say that people started dreaming a lot more during the Covid times.

Well, the other night I dreamt that Joe Schmidt had scored the winning try to bag the Rugby World Cup for Ireland, that Mick McCarthy had headed a goal to win us the soccer World Cup and James Horan had scored the vital point on the last Sunday of next July to end the now 71-year Mayo football famine.

Suddenly, I woke up out of my slumber and realised it was all, yes, just a dream.

Related Content

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Gaelic Football Premium

Dermot Crowe Opinion Traditional championship model looks on borrowed time with dysfunction of provinces driving spirit for reform

Thirty years ago, over the course of four riveting matches, Meath and Dublin transfixed the nation and unintentionally changed the course of GAA history. At a time when live television was still treated with suspicion, broadcasting the last of the four matches live swung open new doors of perception; a mind-altering moment for the Gael. Suddenly, it was there as plain as the nose on a GAA delegate’s face: the vast potential to market the games and increase popularity and interest.

Most Watched

Privacy