An Irishman has been filmed spitting into the historic Sam Maguire cup after it was taken following a Dublin GAA night out in New York.

Irishman filmed spitting into the Sam Maguire after iconic cup 'removed' from event at a New York pub

In footage obtained by the Sunday World, two men can be seen with Ireland’s most iconic trophy in a New York hotel room earlier this weekend. In a leaked Whatsapp video, one man is seen spitting in the Sam Maguire while another man poses with it on his crotch as he lies on the floor.

It believed that the Sam Maguire was taken from the Mean Fiddler Bar and Grill in Manhattan, where members of the four in-a-row Dublin team were attending a late-night function.

The trophy was reportedly removed from the bar before being taken back to the hotel.

Earlier on Friday, Dublin stars Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Michael Fitzsimons and Con O'Callaghan were photographed with manager Jim Gavin alongside the trophy in the bar.

Director of Communications at the GAA Alan Milton told the Sunday World that he was aware of the images and was yesterday attempting to contact Dublin GAA officials in the US to establish what happened to the cup.

"The team are on a flight to Chicago with the cup at the moment so it is not missing," he said. "We don’t know how the trophy ended up in the hands of the people in these photographs, but we will be talking with Dublin GAA to find out what has happened.

"The team have had the Sam Maguire for the last four years and nothing like this has ever happened before so the Dubs take their responsibility for having the Sam Maguire very seriously."

Online Editors