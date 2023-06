Laois native Ross Bolger has been given a chance to shine as a field goal kicker and punter at Idaho State, a Division One college football team. He could have the chance to be drafted into the NFL in the next few years.

The video is there on social media for all to see. Laois’s Ross Bolger is in the USA earlier this year, en route to trying to pull off something remarkable – earn a scholarship, potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, in a sport he has never played.