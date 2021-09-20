The mass brawl that broke out after the Laois senior football clash between Arles-Killeen and Killeshin

Laois GAA look set to launch an investigation into the ugly scenes which broke out after a senior football clash between Arles-Killeen and Killeshin on Saturday evening in O'Moore Park.

Killeshin came away victorious in the local derby meeting, 1-17 to 0-15 after extra time, to progress in the Laois SFC and leave Arles-Killeen facing a relegation scrap, but a mass brawl at the final whistle dominated the conversation afterwards.

Video footage widely circulated across social media highlights a section of the melee that appears to show a supporter getting involved from behind the barrier before being dragged onto the pitch as the row escalates further.

The fight features players, supporters and officials with sanctions likely to be handed down by Laois chiefs because of the unwelcome incidents, which marred a busy weekend in the O'Moore county.