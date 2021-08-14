Aidan O’Shea knows he’s not “everyone’s cup of tea”. Just being himself and doing what he has done on a football field for the last 13 years now has a propensity to divide opinion.

That’s fine. He’ll live with that. And understand it too.

The topic arises in conversation just three days after Mayo’s Connacht final win over Galway in Croke Park.

Prior to half-time, he was involved in an accidental clash of heads with Galway full-back Seán Mulkerrin. O’Shea went down clutching his face and, as it transpired the day after, he had suffered a facial fracture.

It wasn’t enough to prevent a strong second-half influence, nor will it deter him in Croke Park later today when Mayo meet Dublin for a 10th time in the championship over the last decade.

But still his fall to the ground, understandable in such circumstances, drew opprobrium in the stands and online, not to mention the tunnel as the teams departed at half-time.

“People think I dived looking for a penalty,” he recalled, without wishing to dwell on his subsequent hospital visit.

It prompted the Irish Times sportswriter Malachy Clerkin to write a piece the following day crediting his resilience or to ‘keep on trucking, whatever the trolls say’ as the headline inferred.

Had the trolls been that bad? Had he noticed? Is he used to it? Does he care?

“A bit of all of that. I’m aware of it. I know I’m not going to please all people or be everybody’s cup of tea but at the same time I don’t want to be everyone’s cup of tea, that’s fine, I’m happy enough with that at this stage,” he admitted.

“I know that’s out there but I just can’t control it. I can control part of it in terms of what I do on the football pitch and who I am off it. I’m comfortable with that.

“I try and do my best for Mayo as much as I can. I have obviously played a lot of time for Mayo at this stage. I know there is a narrative out there but at the same time I’m comfortable about what I do and what value I add to the group. And as long as I can continue to do that and I love it, I’ll keep doing it for as long as I can. And if I add that value to the group for 10 minutes in a game in a couple of years, I’ll do that too because it’s what I like to do.”

His statistics back up just what a loyal and consistent servant he has been to Mayo football – 151 appearances, 72 now in championship. So many disappointing days yet always back up and clocking in for more.

He knows there’s a lot of “good stuff” out there too by the volume that comes through his letter box at his Castlebar residence. But he’s honest and expressive enough to acknowledge the sinister nature of the bad stuff too, a recurring theme for some GAA people as the former Kerry and Galway managers, Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Kevin Walsh, among many others, have revealed in recent years.

“I get lots of good stuff, letters from kids all over the country. And adults. And I try to respond to as many as I can, which is always encouraging,” he reflected.

“But there is always the stuff that comes in the door which isn’t the nicest in the world and that’s the stuff you have to deal with as well.

“I got a nice letter a couple of weeks ago. Somebody for some reason had decided to put my address up on Google as a business property. That’s disappointing that people would take the time to do that. That’s the way of the world and it’s difficult to control that.

“But the letters from all over the country far outweigh the s**t that comes in the door so I can take it that I have a more positive impact than I have negative and that’s important to me.”

That positive impact resonates in a Mayo dressing-room too. He watched a lot of his ‘football friends’ clear their lockers earlier this year, appreciating that it’s a much-changed place now.

But still, it hasn’t dimmed his enthusiasm for it. He might feel old as a person but he’s invigorated as a footballer and even as captain, feels less sense of burden that he did in previous years, when he was surrounded by players who led. Even Cillian O’Connor’s absence hasn’t changed that.

“In a strange way I probably feel a little bit less,” he suggested. “I am more focused on the group and helping these guys come through and lend whatever advice or experience I can to the group.

“Subconsciously it takes a little bit less off yourself in that you are spending more time trying to help others and that has helped me with my own game. I know there is a responsibility there overall but I think it’s back to the point about the others, they’re young and it’s very refreshing and I’m enjoying the responsibility to them.

“There’s a bit of fearlessness there, a bit of recklessness. The way I see it, the core of that group is going to be there over the next five or six years, I’m going to enjoy the period of time I have with them because whatever I can add to them, great. I feel really good in terms of where I am with my game but I am just really enjoying playing with them.”

They’re different, he admits, and he’s very much in their social slipstream. How times change quickly!

“One of the main reasons I play is to go in on a Tuesday or a Thursday and have a bit of craic. It’s definitely something you would notice with them, that their mindset is a little bit different, the way they operate, which is great. I’m probably a little bit more out of place than I would have been five or six years ago but it’s all good fun.

“I try to still mix it with them, Mark Moran and Oisín Mullin and these guys, they could be coming in with Malibu shirts and ridiculous pairs of boots. I would have been known for coming in with some mad stuff in my time but not at this level at all. I probably fit in with the older crew, Lee (Keegan) and Kevin Mac (McLoughlin).”

The ‘older crew’ dwindled more than he had anticipated in the aftermath of last year’s All-Ireland final, catching him by surprise.

“It was sad to see them go, I was taken aback by a couple of them but at the same time there is respect for what they have done. Let them go and do what they need to do.

“Football friends, guys that I would spend a lot of time with that were in the dressing-room are gone now, which is strange because they are the same guys that I meet week to week and we can’t talk about football anymore in the detail we would have previously.”

They’ve left without an All-Ireland medal but their legacy, O’Shea insists, can be felt across GAA grounds all summer where Cúl Camps have been in operation. As a late teen, O’Shea coached at these camps and remembers when his own Breaffy club had no camp. Now they’ve had to divide the 300 signed up for it.

“You look at it now, they can’t get enough camps in Mayo at the moment to keep kids with the demand,” he said.

“In my own club we had to use two pitches, nearly 300 kids, whereas we had no camp 10 or 15 years ago. So that’s probably the product of what you are seeing in terms of the players coming through over the last 10 years. The lads who are gone have probably left a legacy where underage players want to play for Mayo.”

The seamless transition to a senior squad for so many is the product of a strong culture built up over the last decade. Even players moving back home – they’ve just two or three based in Dublin now by his count – reflects that.

“Mayo would have been seen as a yo-yo team before that team came along. We would have won a Connacht title or two, got to a semi-final or a final and disappeared for five or six years, done the same thing and repeat.

“This is our 10th All-Ireland semi-final in 11 years. Before that we had only been in 10 in the previous 30 years so that just shows you what that group did.”