International units could hold the balance of power in potentially seminal vote at Special Congress

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy and ard-stiúrthóir Tom Ryan during the Special Congress media briefing at the GAA Museum at Croke Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The GAA’s international units may hold the balance of power ahead of the GAA’s potentially seminal vote on the future of the football championship at Saturday’s Special Congress.

The development comes as those in favour of the proposal ‘B’ league-based championship format were given a significant ‘shot in the arm’ yesterday when GAA president Larry McCarthy and ard-stiúrthóir Tom Ryan went public on their desire for change at a media briefing.

Their backing could be significant in swaying those counties who have opted to decide which way to vote until Saturday’s Special Congress.

Having looked dead in the water a few weeks ago, proposal ‘B’ now has some real momentum behind it, with a range of counties going public in their support for the change over the last few days.

However, early projections suggest the proposal still has a little work to do to reach the required 60pc.

International units from Asia to the US have a total of 38 votes across 14 separate counties and they could be crucial in deciding the fate of motion 19. They hold six more votes than all of Ulster combined (32) who are, with the exception of Down, expected to vote against both of the proposals on the floor after a meeting in Armagh.

The provincial representatives will also look to vote against the change.

However, the GAA’s complicated voting structure means making predictions a difficult proposition.

There will be a total of 183 votes including 53 Central Council votes as well as seven from former GAA presidents. And with the way counties are aligning themselves, the 38 international votes could now be crucial.

Ironically, the international units find themselves holding the balance of power at a Special Congress that will effectively seek to reduce their voting power with another proposal.

In all, 10 motions will be put to delegates including one that enshrines the role of audit and risk committees and one which seeks to streamline international transfers.

The GAA have also moved to clarify that there will be no amendments to the motions.

There had been suggestions that proposal ‘B’ could be altered on the floor on Saturday but that has been ruled out.

“What we consider on Saturday is what we’ll vote on,” GAA ard-stiúrthóir Tom Ryan said.

“And you can understand some of the reasoning behind that because they (the motions) are very, very complex and quite technical and if we were to . . . you know, something that we might think superficially represents a good change or a good amendment, and I know personally I can see one or two things that might need a little bit of attention, but there’s always the danger of unforeseen consequences.

“So if on the fly someone comes up with an idea and we all kind of think, ‘That makes sense’, well there’s a danger that it actually doesn’t.

“So far better to consider whatever changes we might actually make in the cold light of day.

“So what we have on Saturday is what we’re going to vote on and is what we’ll implement.”

The motions, in their current form, are as they will stay.

“In actual fact, it was set in stone last February time. Really all we’re doing is considering what was on the clár (at annual Congress) in February.”

However, GAA president Larry McCarthy stated that if proposal ‘B’ is voted in, the GAA will look at tweaking it in real time as was the case with the Super 8s.

“I would like to see this come in. We’ll try it, if we need to tweak it subsequently, we’ll tweak it. We are not immune from tweaking.

“We tweaked the Super 8s, we didn’t like them, we essentially got rid of them, we went back to the qualifiers and quarter-finals.

“If there is something that arises, assuming that ‘B’ is implemented and there is something not right with it or not working for us, we will certainly tweak.”