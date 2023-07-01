Interim mission as John Cleary and Ciarán Meenagh lock horns​​​​

Cork and Derry bosses take road less travelled with silverware in sight

They both took over mid-season in difficult circumstances but John Cleary and Ciarán Meenagh have negotiated choppy waters to help Cork and Derry thrive under their stewardship.

Key to that has been continuity with Cleary retaining the same backroom team he inherited when Keith Ricken was forced to step away from the Rebel hot-seat due to health reasons on the eve of last year’s Munster SFC joust against old rivals Kerry.

That thrust Cleary, then operating as a coach, into the top job but he had familiar faces helping him to steer the Cork ship for the second half of last season before bringing former Galway boss Kevin Walsh on board this year.

There was little new about the set-up except the face in charge and Cleary was a natural fit with the two-time All-Ireland SFC winner knowing the scene inside out having managed the Rebel U-21s to All-Ireland success in 2007 and ’09, as well as leading his native Castlehaven to Cork SFC glory in 2012-’13.

Their Munster defeat to Clare in early April could have seen the wind taken out of their sails, but Cleary has steadied the ship with huge victories over Mayo and Roscommon in recent weeks, as well as pushing All-Ireland champions Kerry to the pin of their collar.

Similarly, the last place Meenagh probably figured he would end up this year was as Derry boss, but controversy surrounding previous manager Rory Gallagher and his resignation in mid-May saw him step up to the plate.

That came just days before their back-to-back Ulster SFC title bid and rather than be sidetracked by all of the outside noise surrounding Gallagher’s departure, Meenagh has kept Derry eyes firmly on the prize with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Armagh, securing successive provincial titles, his first port of call.

​Much like Cleary, Meenagh, despite being a former Tyrone footballer, knows the Derry scene inside out and was first brought into the county fold as a defensive coach under Damien McErlain for the 2019 season. That yielded instant results as they earned promotion from Division 4 with Meenagh’s role pivotal before Gallagher kept him on when taking over for the 2020 season.

Meenagh’s methods hit home and the Oak Leaf squad quickly took to him.

“The last couple of years I’ve been here, Derry haven’t really found a balance to their play. It was just all-go attack,” ace attacker Shane McGuigan said last month.

“Ciarán Meenagh has brought a more defensive-minded structure to our play. You could see his work being put into place. We were keeping teams out, not conceding a wild lot. That’s one thing he has brought in to us.”

Cleary and Meenagh join a lengthy list of managers taking over midstream with Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford sojourn in 2008 – when he took them all the way to the All-Ireland SHC final having taken over from Justin McCarthy – one of the most noteworthy.

TJ Ryan took sole reins of the Limerick hurlers during the 2014 season after Donal O’Grady’s resignation as joint-boss while Paul Rouse helped to lift the Offaly footballers out of a quagmire in 2018 following Stephen Wallace’s sacking mid-championship.

Earlier this year, Mark Fitzgerald stepped up from coach of the Limerick footballers to manager when Ray Dempsey exited mid-league, while Séamus Qualter also returned to the Roscommon hurling helm in the spring when Francis O’Halloran departed during the league.

The holy grail of mid-season managerial changes, however, was the arrival of Michael Bond to Offaly in 1998 after the Faithful parted ways with Michael ‘Babs’ Keating in the fallout from their Leinster final loss to Kilkenny.

It was far from straightforward with plenty of bumps along the way but two months after his appointment, Bond led Offaly to the promised land as they exacted revenge on the Cats to bring an extraordinary season to a close with Liam MacCarthy in their grasp.

Key to Bond’s master-plan was minimal change and he feels Cleary and Meenagh have followed the blueprint for success by doing similar.

“You would really have to have the selectors, in Derry’s case, they have the same selectors and backroom team other than the manager. That’s a big plus,” Bond tells Independent.ie.

“You don’t change things or the style of play providing players are happy with the way that they’re playing. Just make sure that you can get the best possible thing from the players and you don’t need a year. You don’t need two years, you don’t need five years.

“Derry were there last year so they know what it’s all about, you don’t need to reinvent the wheel. If you have the team and the same people that were involved then the transition shouldn’t really be major as long as you don’t completely rip up the script and try to put one’s own imprint all over it.

“Just try to get the team knitted together as a unit and that the team are not going out as 15 individuals but going out with the one brain and everybody knows what everybody else is doing.”

Neither Cleary or Meenagh expected to be where they are right now, but a glorious opportunity awaits the winner of tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final with a last-four place up for grabs.

If this hurdle is negotiated, who knows what the rest of the season might look like. Both have kept their county train firmly on track despite some traffic along the way and they could yet write their names in GAA folklore forever.

Two interim managers that could leave the most permanent of marks.