Inter-county season must be shorter in 'radical' GAA fixture change

Kieran Donaghy ponders that age-old question laced with ever-greater urgency in this year of Covid. How do you fix the club versus county conundrum?

"My overall stand," the retired Kerry ace begins, "is that they should take this year as it is and look to do something radical in terms of fixtures." This, he adds, is "what everybody is crying out for."

Donaghy was back at the GAA coalface last Saturday, scoring a goal in Annascaul as Austin Stacks drew with Dingle in their opening group game of the Kerry senior club championship. "I won't lie, it was brilliant," he says of the return to competitive football.

Mapped out

But as a Kerry veteran of 14 years, and as a 'dual' player whose entire basketball season is mapped out before him, Donaghy can view this fixture morass from a stance that isn't pro-club or pro-county, just pro-fairness to all parties.

"The seasons are too long and they should be figuring out a way," he says. "Like, we've had a perfect template of guys playing with their clubs for seven or eight weeks.

"And if we could do that a bit earlier in the year - whether we push back the league, or we drop provincial championships because they're outdated, we know that.

"Whatever has to happen, the club player has to have their guaranteed eight or nine weeks of championship football - or six or seven weeks, whatever it is. Not this club month in April and you only really have two weeks and the county guys want them back.

"I think it's a real chance to have a look at it next year. They always tell us we've got to wait for Congress ... all of a sudden, in the pandemic, we are able to change everything at the blink of an eye.

"Everybody knows at this stage, there should be a really good sit-down to say how can we make the club game better and more efficient, and how do we make the county season shorter.

"It feels like now, if you are a county player, you are almost at it for 10 or 11 months if you go all the way ... and that's just too long and the club game is suffering for it."

Suffering so much, according to the latest doomsday missive from the Club Players Association, that the GAA is already "in crisis" and unless a satisfactory fixtures solution is found, the "poisonous atmosphere will further escalate."

After this year's quick-fix answer to Covid, Donaghy advocates an unspecified "radical overhaul" to be trialled over five years.

"There is a general consensus," he says, "that the inter-county season is too long, the club season is too fractured and the enjoyment is falling out of it for people because the are putting in too much time.

"The game is off and the game is changed and the game can't happen this week because Kerry lost ... you can't plan anything. And that's the great thing with the basketball. I start my season, I know Saturday night we're here, Saturday night we're there and I know that for the next six-seven months.

"And I can plan and I can organise things with my family around all that - whereas with the GAA, you just can't."

Donaghy can't quite figure out the workability of the Gaelic Players Association motion passed at its AGM on Wednesday, developing a 'GPA confidential disclosure' platform to make it easier for members to report counties not adhering to training moratoriums.

Would he have reported a Kerry manager? "No, I don't think so ... it is fine to say it is confidential but, look, you would be terrified in case anything came out. I don't know. I can't answer that. I won't be in the position, thanks be to God. It is a tricky one."

And yet even the fact that such a motion has been formulated tells him that the calendar is "wrong" and there are "major problems".

Donaghy accepts there is a "financial side to it" and a lobby to preserve recognition of the provinces. "I get all that," he says, "but Jesus, for the overall enjoyment of everyone playing the game ... like, can we see fellas like (Stephen) Cluxton and Tomas Ó Sé playing 15, 16, 20 years?

"It is difficult enough to see that a guy will go that long in the current format ... I won't blanket everyone by saying 'you can't' but you will certainly find it very difficult to be working, taking a promotion at work, to start a family at 30 and continue to do the training you are supposed to do."

Even at 37, Donaghy is sanguine about continuing his own club career. That wasn't so last winter.

Gone

"I was kind of gone," he admits. "I told Wayne (Quillinan) after we had a very bad performance in Nemo last year and let ourselves down and I let myself down by not performing and I thought the writing was on the wall for me.

"I didn't feel I could influence the game like I wanted to. I hadn't had a break in five years so I went straight from football into basketball into football into basketball ... it wasn't ideal but I love both of them so I did it. Covid hit the end of the basketball season and it was cancelled and I got massive time with the family at home and I enjoyed it. I enjoyed it at the dinner table as well, I put on my Covid stone and more!

"Wayne approached me about coming back with the club and I said, 'Wayne, I don't think there is going to be any football or basketball this year.' At the time, we were in the depths of it (the lockdown) and nobody could see out of the fog.

"I was carrying weight, up at 17-and-a-half stone. I said, 'If I can't shake this then I don't have it in me to play.' I was 15st 10lbs on the scales on the Saturday of the Dingle game. I got to 16st 2lbs within the space of six or seven weeks; that showed me and the manager that I had the hunger to try and go again."

His one hope is that more crowds will soon be allowed watch the Stacks.

"If we can up it to even 400 or 500 people it would take huge pressure off clubs," he says. "I would like to see it upped a bit but at the same time keeping the safety in mind per venue."

Irish Independent