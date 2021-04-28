Armagh hero Oisín McConville believes county footballers have been “shortchanged” by this year’s straight knock-out championship structure.

For the second year running, football teams will be afforded a single chance in the championship as the GAA looks to squeeze league and championship action into a condensed calendar.

"I think players at inter-county level have definitely been short-changed and the reason I think that is because of the level of commitment and level of training that they've already done, whether that be individually or collectively," he said.

"And I think for teams especially in Ulster - you look at an Antrim or Fermanagh in Division 3, you look at a lot of those teams that have been pitted against the better teams, Division 1 teams, early on in the championship, like Monaghan play Fermanagh in the first round of the championship, that just shows you how important first of all the league is going to be for the likes of Fermanagh, I hope that next season is going to bring a lot more normality but I think they've been short changed because you would think at the very, very least that we would have went back to a back door system.

McConville also insists the GAA should have done more to retain its ‘elite’ status that was removed shortly after last year’s championships concluded which would have given the season more room to breathe.

"I understand what we're saying about our hands being tied but that goes back to another argument altogether. I don't really want to get started on this but it goes back to a different argument altogether in that we gave in very easily when our elite status was taken away," he said.

"I don't think we threw a punch at all for our members and I think that has continued with no club football being back...even training in pods or whatever, just something to give people something and know that you as an organisation are fighting for what's going on at club level.

"Then obviously, as I say, we accepted the loss of our elite status, I think, way too easily. That's why we've ended up in a situation that we've ended up with, with such a condensed season.

"Look at the difference between the hurlers who are starting in 10 days, when you look at their preparation period, three weeks, they didn't have a problem with that.

"I don't think the footballers would have had either if you'd said, 'Listen, we're going to throw in an extra game' or 'we're going to throw in the backdoor system but your preparation for the league just won't be what you expect it to be or want it to be'.

"I think they'd have been very accepting of that but I just think it goes back to the problem, way back in December or January when we were told our elite status was gone and we didn't throw a punch for our members at all."

