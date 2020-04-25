| 13.4°C Dublin

Inter-county GAA player fails drug test

AN inter-county Gaelic footballer has failed a drug test, the Sunday Independent understands. The player allegedy failed the test after a National Football League game in February.

The player, who is in his 30s, was tested after the recent game as part of Sport Ireland's anti-doping programme.

The Sunday Independent understands that the player in question has recently removed himself from the county squad's WhatsApp group.

