Inter-county GAA player fails drug test

AN inter-county Gaelic footballer has failed a drug test, the Sunday Independent understands. The player allegedy failed the test after a National Football League game in February.

The player, who is in his 30s, was tested after the recent game as part of Sport Ireland's anti-doping programme.

The Sunday Independent understands that the player in question has recently removed himself from the county squad's WhatsApp group.

It is also understood that some members of the inter-county panel in question have become aware of their teammate's failed test in recent days.

The matter is now being investigated by Sport Ireland.

The GAA and Gaeic Players' Association are both in receipt of government funding, while inter-county footballers and hurlers receive grants each year. Compliance with Sport Ireland's anti-doping code is a core condition of this funding.

The player is the third Gaelic footballer since 2015 to fail a drugs test.

In June of that year, Monaghan's Thomas Connolly was banned for two years after testing positive for a banned substance the previous February.

Connolly admitted taking stanozolol, a prohibited anabolic steroid, but argued he had not known that pills he had taken contained the substance and that the pills had not been correctly labelled.

In April 2016, Kerry player Brendan O'Sullivan failed a test after the Division 1 league final defeat to Dublin. It later emerged that the Valentia man — who made an appearance off the bench that day — had taken a supplement which contained a banned stimulant. O'Sullivan admitted the violation and was banned for 21 weeks after a disciplinary panel accepted the player's explanation that the supplement's label did not indicate the presence of the banned stimulant, and that he had therefore taken it unknowingly.

Today, a spokesperson for the GAA referred queries on this latest adverse finding to Sport Ireland.

A spokesperson for Sport Ireland said: "Sport Ireland does not make any comment on any potential anti-doping process which may, or may not, be underway. In general terms, where an anti-doping process is underway, Sport Ireland will communicate the outcome of that process only at the conclusion."

Representatives of the player's county board have not responded to queries.

The manager of the team in question could not be contacted.