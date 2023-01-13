“To be honest with ya, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition" says Offaly manager Liam Kearns. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster's pre-season O'Byrne Cup has been thrown into further farce with Offaly's decision to withdraw from Sunday's semi-final with Louth in Dundalk.

Offaly manager Liam Kearns had hinted at such a move earlier in the week when he railed against Louth's withdrawal from their remaining game in Wexford, one Louth didn't need to win to qualify for Sunday's scheduled semi-final.

Kearns felt the integrity of the competition had been "shot" by Louth's move and that they were gaining a significant advantage ahead of this weekend.

Offaly sought a request from Leinster to defer the semi-final because of player unavailability and concern over welfare as they would be playing a third game in eight days, but, according to an Offaly statement issued, Louth "could not facilitate our request."

Offaly had requested a new semi-final date on the following weekend, which would have required moving the final and Leinster, according to Offaly, were willing to explore that.

"Offaly GAA have a large number of players playing Sigerson Cup next week and we also have a number of injured and sick players," their statement outlined.

"Following consultation between team management, players and County Board, we agreed that we could not field a team without asking a large number of players to play their third match in eight days in current conditions. Medical and player welfare advice was very much against that happening.

"Offaly GAA, our team management and players are fully committed to all competitions we enter and have really enjoyed the O'Byrne Cup challenge over the past week. However, we cannot field a team this weekend without putting some of our players at risk of injury. We will commence a busy schedule of games in the National League on January 29 next and this remains our primary focus at this time."

It is the fourth game in the O'Byrne Cup programme to fall by the wayside because of a county's unwillingness to play and, at this stage, is an embarrassment for the province.

Louth pulled out of the Wexford game, Kildare withdrew from their game with Westmeath and Carlow said they weren't in a position to fulfil their fixture with Laois.

In all three games, there was no competitive element to it with the semi-final and final places between other teams. But Offaly's move now elevates that.

Pre-season competitions have been under threat in a new compacted calendar and these withdrawals ultimately won't help their case in the future.

The idea behind them is to give counties structured games instead of challenges but the refusal to play out the programme may force a rethink, certainly with Leinster.

On Thursday, Leinster chief executive Michael Reynolds suggested the provincial body would look at changing the format to suit counties' needs.

"In light of it, we may have to review our competition structure and look at knock-out though that would still take four dates. The current format requires five dates," he said.

Louth will now play Longford in the O'Byrne Cup final on the weekend after next.

Responding to today’s news, Leinster GAA issued the following statement: “It is with regret that Comhairle Laighean has accepted the decision of Offaly County Committee not to fulfil this weekend's O’Byrne Cup semi-final fixture against Louth.

“On the back of three similar walkovers, and despite counties having been informed of the proposed structure as far back as November, the integrity of the competition has now been diminished. In future, counties will have to give serious consideration to their fixture schedule before committing to participating.

“The O’Byrne Cup final will now take place next Saturday, January 21 between Longford and Louth, in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park at 2pm.”