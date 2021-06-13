Injury to Cillian O'Connor a concern as Mayo see off Clare to secure Division One promotion

Cillian O'Connor left the field with an injury during Mayo's win over Clare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mayo’s swift return to Division 1 was facilitated by a hard-fought four-point win over Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Ahead by 11 early in the second half, James Horan’s men had to dig deep to eventually eke out victory over a Clare side who really did not show in the opening half yesterday. Behind by 1-6 to 0-5 after 15 minutes thanks to a Cillian O’Connor penalty kick for Mayo, the Ballintubber clubman playing in his 100th inter-county game, retired with an injury just before half-time.

But Mayo had amassed an impressive 11-point advantage by the whistle, relying on a second goal by full-back Oisín Mullin in the 31st minute. The Kilmaine man sauntered up the field ball in hand and never sustained a glove on him. He ran right through the Clare defence and shot to the net from the edge of the square.

From the resumption Mayo increased their lead to 12 when midfielder Matthew Ruane got the second of his two points for the afternoon. Clare’s goose looked cooked. But a Darren O’Neill goal got them back into it.

He outjumped Mayo ’keeper Rob Hennelly, for a David Tubridy dropping free and flicked to the net from the edge of the square. The tall converted full-forward was involved for Clare’s second goal also. A cross from the left wing was gathered by O’Neill. He quickly passed to the awaiting Gavin Cooney who calmly slotted home from close range.

The Banner County managed to reduced the deficit to just three by the 69th minute only for Mayo captain Paddy Durcan to slot over the insurance point in time added on.

Scorers – Mayo: C O’Connor 1-4 (1-0 pen); O Mullin 1-0; P Towey (2f), T Conroy 0-3 each; P Durcan, M Ruane, R O’Donoghue (1f) 0-2 each; L Keegan, R Brickenden, S Coen, K McLaughlin, D McHale, B Walsh 0-1 each. Clare: E Cleary 0-8 (6f); G Cooney 1-1; D Tubridy 0-4 (1f); D O’Neill 1-0; E McMahon 0-3; P Lillis, P Collins 0-1 each.

Mayo – R Hennelly 7; E Hession 7, O Mullin 8, L Keegan 8; R Brickenden 7, P Durcan 7, S Coen 7; M Ruane 7, D O’Connor 7; K McLaughlin 7, A O’Shea 7, B Walsh 7; T Conroy 7, C O’Connor 7, R O’Donoghue 7. Subs: J Flynn 7 for D O’Connor (11), P Towey 8 for C O’Connor (35), D McHale 7 for O’Donoghue (48), E McLaughlin 6 for Hession (53), C Loftus 6 for Conroy (63), C O’Shea 6 for Brickenden (63).

Clare – S Ryan 7; C Russell 7, C Brennan 7, E Collins 6; C O’Dea 7, S Collins 7, D Walsh 5; D O’Neill 7, C O’Connor 7; P Lillis 7, E Cleary 8, D Bohannon 7; G Cooney 7, J McGann 6, D Tubridy 8. Subs: C Ó hÁiniféin 6 for Walsh (22), P Collins 7 for McGann (h-t), C Jordan 7 for E Collins (h-t), A Griffin 7 for Cooney (52), E McMahon 8 for O’Connor (52), K Sexton for Lillis 6 (64), C Rouine 6 for Ó hAiniféin (64).

Ref – N Cullen (Fermanagh)