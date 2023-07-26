Injury blow for Kerry as forward Tony Brosnan is ruled out of All-Ireland final clash with Dublin

Tony Brosnan has been ruled out of Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin, robbing Jack O’Connor of an elusive forward option off the bench.

The Killarney man is reportedly struggling with a respiratory problem and consequently will not be available to O’Connor and his selectors.

It’s a cruelly-timed setback for Brosnan, who previously missed the latter stages of Dr Crokes’ county championship campaign in 2020 with a punctured lung.

Brosnan has endured something of a stop-start Kerry career, but he began the current championship campaign in O’Connor’s first 15 and has totalled 1-9 from four starts.

He impressed in both Munster outings, shooting 0-5 against Tipperary and 1-1 in the final against Clare. But he was replaced at half-time against Mayo and subsequently lost his starting berth with the exception of their final All-Ireland group game against Louth, when he converted a mark and two more points from play.

Brosnan made a second-half appearances against Tyrone and Derry in the knockout stages, without adding to his seasonal tally, and was likely to be held in reserve once more against the Dubs.

The one consolation for O’Connor is that Killian Spillane – another inside scoring option who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since May – has resumed full training and looks primed to make the match-day 26.

Confirming that Brosnan will miss out on Sunday's showdown, a Kerry GAA statement confirmed that he is "suffering from a recurring respiratory problem and will be out of action for this weekend. This is, of course, hugely disappointing for Tony himself, his family, the whole Kerry team and our supporters.

“We at Kerry GAA wish to firstly offer Tony best wishes for a speedy recovery, and also acknowledge his contribution and commitment to this Kerry squad over the season thus far. We all hope to see Tony on the pitch again very soon," the statement concludes.

