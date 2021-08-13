| 12.4°C Dublin

Injection of pace and energy has changed profile of Mayo team

Mayo manager James Horan. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Conor McKeon

Whether by accident or James Horan’s design, there appears to be a prototype modern Mayo footballer.

In 2010, Ryan O’Donoghue won a title at 33kg at the Irish Amateur Boxing Championships in the National Stadium.

He lost national finals at two subsequent classifications, but by then he was already an Irish schoolboy international soccer player, winning three caps and going on to play for Sligo Rovers.

