Injection of pace and energy has changed profile of Mayo team

Whether by accident or James Horan’s design, there appears to be a prototype modern Mayo footballer.

In 2010, Ryan O’Donoghue won a title at 33kg at the Irish Amateur Boxing Championships in the National Stadium.

He lost national finals at two subsequent classifications, but by then he was already an Irish schoolboy international soccer player, winning three caps and going on to play for Sligo Rovers.

Eoghan McLaughlin, another of the players to establish themselves in Horan’s starting 15 last year, cycled for Ireland at men’s elite level at the age of 18.

He won the King of the Mountains jersey in the junior tour of Ireland in 2017, riding for Connacht, as well as a race in Belgium that year.

Read More

In a previous sporting incarnation, Pádraig O’Hora trained in karate, jiu jitsu and MMA.

Last year, he took part in ‘Special Forces, Ultimate Hell Week’ reality TV show where, to quote RTÉ’s website, “24 civilian recruits take part in a gruelling Special Forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW) that will test recruits’ physical, emotional and psychological resilience. It is designed to break all but the toughest of individuals. Welcome to Hell”.

Most impressive of all is Oisín Mullin.

He is the man tipped to mark Con O’Callaghan again tomorrow, although reportedly his participation is in some doubt due to a quad injury.

So far, Mullin’s elite sporting interests have been confined to Gaelic football.

But he was also was also part of an exclusive group of four players selected from a crop of 20 at the AFL Europe Combine in UCD in December 2019.

He clocked impressive times in the speed, agility and standing jump categories at the combine and was thought to be the leading candidate to get signed by an AFL club, before the trial was cancelled last April.

This flood of pace and strength may be an entirely organic development.

But since the second half of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, when Mayo were overrun and overpowered by Dublin, the athletic profile of the team has changed significantly.

“I don’t think it was because of that specific game,” reckons Stephen Coen, who lined out at centre-back in the Connacht final. “It just happened naturally.

“When you’ve players of that quality, you have to play them,” he adds.

“A lot of their strengths are pace, explosiveness, power, getting up the field, supporting attacks, good at defending.

"We’re just very lucky to have them and anyway at all we can help them to keep improving, that’s all we can do.”

Recently, O’Donoghue revealed he sought out Horan and asked him could he take over free-taking duties when the severity of Cillian O’Connor’s injury materialised.

Whatever about backing his placed-ball skills, it’s the sort of initiative few players of that vintage or experience might be inclined to take.

“There’s a great honesty with all of those new guys and anyone with a bit more experience who can help, they will,” Coen insists.

“They’re ambitious, extremely ambitious, and just really enjoying their football.

“One thing we’ve learned from last year and this year is that we’re very privileged to be where we are so we’re just trying to make the most of it.

“Those guys are no different that way.”