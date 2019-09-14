Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 14 September 2019

Indomitable Dublin side write their names into GAA history with fifth All-Ireland SFC title in succession

Dublin 1-18 Kerry 0-15

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the All-Ireland SFC final replay at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the All-Ireland SFC final replay at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Stephen Cluxton celebrates with Sam at Croke Park on All Ireland Replay Day after beating Kerry. Photo by Steve Humphreys 14th September 2019
14 September 2019; Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts The Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Dublin manager Jim Gavin, right, with his father Jimmy Gavin following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
photo: Kyran O'Brien
14 September 2019; Jonny Cooper and Niall Scully of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Jonny Cooper of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Dublin celebrate at Croke Park on All Ireland Replay Day after beating Kerry. Photo by Steve Humphreys 14th September 2019
Dublin celebrate with his team at Croke Park on All Ireland Replay Day after beating Kerry. Photo by Steve Humphreys 14th September 2019
Dublin fans celebrate at Croke Park on All Ireland Replay Day after beating Kerry. Photo by Steve Humphreys 14th September 2019
14 September 2019; Diarmuid Connolly, right, and Jonny Cooper of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Con O'Callaghan of Dublin celebrates after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Jonny Cooper of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Jonny Cooper of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts The Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin.
14 September 2019; Dublin supporters celebrate their opening goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Seán O'Shea of Kerry kicks a point, in the 45th minute, under pressure from John Small of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Paul Geaney of Kerry in action against David Byrne, right, and Jonny Cooper of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Con O'Callaghan of Dublin takes a shot on goal despite the attention of Tom O'Sullivan of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Paul Geaney of Kerry in action against Jonny Cooper of Dublin, left and David Byrne of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Con O'Callaghan of Dublin in action against Tom O'Sullivan of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Stephen Cluxton of Dublin saves a shot from Stephen O'Brien of Kerry, in the 54th minute, during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; James McCarthy of Dublin in action against Gavin Crowley of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Tommy Walsh of Kerry and Philly McMahon of Dublin come onto the pitch during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; James McCarthy of Dublin in action against Gavin Crowley of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Stephen Cluxton of Dublin saves a shot on goal by Stephen O'Brien of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; The Sam Maguire Cup during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Eoin Murchan of Dublin scores his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; James McCarthy of Dublin in action against Gavin Crowley of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Fergus McFadden of Leinster takes his seat ahead of the second half during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Tommy Walsh of Kerry in action against Philip McMahon, left and Brian Fenton of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; David Moran of Kerry is tackled by Brian Fenton of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Brian Fenton of Dublin celebrates winning a free during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Eoin Murchan of Dublin celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Paul Geaney of Kerry in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Jack McCaffrey, left, with, Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin take to the field prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Con O'Callaghan of Dublin in action against Tom O'Sullivan of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; The Kerry team pose for a team portrait prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Tadhg Morley of Kerry is fouled by Con O'Callaghan, right, and Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Jack Barry of Kerry in action against James McCarthy of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Tadhg Morley of Kerry in action against Con O'Callaghan, right, and Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Referee Conor Lane shows Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin a black card during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; James McCarthy of Dublin in action against Jack Barry of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin talks to Referee Conor Lane during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin in action against David Clifford of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Dublin players, left to right, James McCarthy, John Small, and Niall Scully in action against Kerry players, left to right, David Moran, and Paul Geaney, during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Tadhg Morley of Kerry is fouled by Con O'Callaghan of Dublin, which resulted in a Kerry free during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Jack McCaffrey of Dublin in action against Stephen O'Brien of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Kerry supporters during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; David Clifford of Kerry and Stephen Cluxton of Dublin tussle off the ball during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Paul Murphy of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Kerry team prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Eoin Murchan of Dublin, 24, shoots to score his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Jason Foley of Kerry and Dean Rock of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin and David Moran of Kerry remonstrate with Referee Conor Lane during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Dublin and Kerry supporters in the Cusack Stand during the parade ahead of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; David Clifford of Kerry reacts to a decision by Referee Conor Lane during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Eoin Murchan of Dublin breaks through the Kerry defence to score his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Stephen Cluxton of Dublin speaks with Referee Conor Lane during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; David Moran of Kerry in action against Michael Fitzsimons, left, and James McCarthy of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; David Clifford of Kerry in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Eoin Murchan of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; David Clifford of Kerry in action against Jonny Cooper of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 September 2019; Eoin Murchan of Dublin scores a goal, in the first few seconds of the second half, during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

A night of glorious firsts for Jim Gavin’s Dublin footballers, completed at the second attempt. 

A capacity crowd of 82,300 were in Croke Park tonight to see history in the making - the GAA’s first ever five-in-a-row at senior level. 

After an absorbing first half that finished with our two protagonists deadlocked at 0-10 apiece, the key incision came within 10 seconds of the restart when Eoin Murchan galloped straight through from the throw-in and planted a right-footed shot on the run, unerringly past Shane Ryan. 

Kerry had spent the entire first period chasing down the opposition after Dublin exploded from the traps.  

Asked to do it a second time, they ultimately ran out of answers as the champions finally edged clear in the home straight to win by six points. 

Soon after, exultant Dublin supporters paid raucous tribute to the first man to lift Sam Maguire on six separate occasions, Stephen Cluxton eclipsing his own record.  

Kerry's David Moran in action against Michael Fitzsimons, left, and James McCarthy of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC final replay at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Victory ushered Gavin and his players into a pantheon of one, leaving even Mick O’Dwyer’s Kerry of 1978-81 in their statistical slipstream. 

Dublin’s unbeaten championship run now extends to 37 matches, dating all the way to that shock-and-awe defeat to Donegal in 2014 - a day that seems light years removed this evening. 

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Unexpected doubts rose to the surface last Sunday week. Dublin were shorts-odds to complete the Drive for Five and they flinched; or maybe it was more down to the impudence of gifted Kerry youth. 

Either way, Dublin soaked up the myriad lessons of a strangely out-of-kilter performance and here, against a nerve-jangling backdrop, they delivered. 

Both teams had announced unchanged official line-ups; no one fully believed either.  

So it transpired, with Murchan parachuted into the Dublin defence at the indirect expense of Michael Darragh Macauley, whose midfield berth went to James McCarthy. 

Kerry’s one pre-match switch saw Diarmuid O’Connor, another rangy midfield-type, promoted to wing-forward. Skipper Gavin White dropped to the bench, with Paul Murphy leading out the team instead. 

Once Conor Lane threw the ball in, it quickly became apparent there would be no repeat of Dublin’s early lethargy in the drawn game. Instead, from the get-go, they were out of the blocks as Con O’Callaghan ignited an early spell of Sky Blue dominance with a point inside 17 seconds. 

By the eighth minute, the holders already led by 0-5 to 0-1, courtesy of a brace apiece from Ciarán Kilkenny and Paul Mannion.  

All of which meant that three marquee Dublin forwards who hadn’t brought their A-game to Croker a fortnight ago were all cutting holes in a Kerry defence that was struggling to repeat the touch-tight tackling of the drawn game. 

Dublin's Eoin Murchan after scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC final replay at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Kerry probably weren’t helped by a couple of factors: firstly, an early policy of pumping high ball on top of the Dublin goalmouth, four such attempts all drawing a blank. 

Secondly, unlike two weeks ago, they were standing off Stephen Cluxton’s kickout. This may have left them less susceptible to being punished in behind; on the flip side, Dublin were finding it far easier to get their shots away in their beloved scoring zone. 

And yet, despite all this, Kerry bravely worked their way into the contest. After 11 minutes, Brian Ó Beaglaoich’s penetrating run and hand-pass set up a goal chance for Paul Geaney that he blazed over for a point. 

Soon after, after Lane waved away Kilkenny protests that he should have earned a free-in, Kerry counter-attacked and it ended with David Clifford engineering space brilliantly for a right-footed point. The gap was back down to two. 

Clifford, who was marked by Mick Fitzsimons, grew ever more influential and by half-time had 0-3 from play.  

Another quick Kerry counter culminated in Clifford’s through pass creating a goal chance for the most unlikely of colleagues, full-back Tadhg Morley. He was brought to turf just outside the large paraellelogram, it seemed by O’Callaghan, although Fitzsimons was cited as the guilty party.  

Seán O’Shea tapped over the free to cut Dublin’s lead to one, 0-9 to 0-8. 

Dublin had cause to grumble over a number of contentious first half calls, including a possible penalty as the hassled Tom O’Sullivan grappled with O’Calaghan in the air. 

But having spent the entire half chasing down a Dublin lead of varying sizes, Kerry finally drew level in stoppage-time courtesy of Geaney’s third from play, making it 0-10 apiece after a riveting first half. 

But then, once more, the centre of their defence was caught napping as Murchan, the most unlikely of goal-busters, plundered. 

Soon after, O’Callaghan made it a four-point game.  

To their credit, Kerry rallied with their best spell of the second half and a hat-trick of points from Clifford, Geaney and O’Shea cut the deficit to just one. 

But then Diarmuid Connolly, on at the break for the injured Jack McCaffrey, turned over Adrian Spillane and immediately arrowed a sublime raking pass through to Kilkenny. 

The Dublin centre-forward, immense all evening, clipped over his fourth point before Mannion followed up with his third to make it a three-point game. 

Perhaps Kerry’s last chance came and went in the 53rd minute when Stephen O’Brien burst past Niall Scully and Kilkenny. Instead of passing across goal, he went for the jackpot himself and was denied by Cluxton. 

Over the final quarter, Dublin outscored their rivals by 0-5 to 0-2 as it became increasingly clear that Kerry had run out of road as their nemesis took the highway to five-in-a-row heaven. 

SCORERS - Dublin: C Kilkenny, P Mannion, C O’Callaghan 0-4 each, E Murchan 1-0, D Rock 0-3 (1 ‘45’), D Byrne, N Scully, J McCarthy 0-1 each. Kerry: D Clifford (1f), S O’Shea (3f) 0-5 each, P Geaney 0-4, A Spillane 0-1. 

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; E Murchan, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J Cooper, J Small, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, C Kilkenny, B Howard; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, D Rock. Subs: D Connolly for McCaffrey (inj ht), P McMahon for Murchan (9inj 55), C Costello for Scully (58), C O’Sullivan for Byrne (68), K McManamon for Mannion (68), MD Macauley for Howard (74). 

KERRY: S Ryan; J Foley, T O’Sullivan, T Morley; P Murphy, G Crowley, B Ó Beaglaoich; D Moran, J Barry; D O’Connor, S O’Shea, A Spillane; D Clifford, P Geaney, S O’Brien. Subs: G White for Spillane (52), J Sherwood for Ó Beaglaoich (52), T Walsh for O’Connor (55), K Spillane for Murphy (inj 60), J O’Donoghue for Barry (65), D Moynihan for Crowley (72). 

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork) 

Attendance: 82,300 

Online Editors

