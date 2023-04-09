| 8.9°C Dublin

Incredible scenes in the Bronx as New York win their first-ever Championship match with dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Leitrim

New York 0-15 Leitrim 0-15

(New York win 2-0 on penalties)

Daniel O'Sullivan, left, and Eoghan Kerin of New York celebrate with supporters Expand

Daniel O'Sullivan, left, and Eoghan Kerin of New York celebrate with supporters

John Fallon

New York won their first ever match in the Connacht SFC at the 23rd attempt when they won a dramatic penalty shootout at Gaelic Park in the Bronx in the most amazing circumstances.

Former Dublin All-Ireland winner Shane Carthy forced extra-time in the eighth minute of stoppage time and then when they finished level after another 20 minutes, the Exiles kept their nerve in an astonishing penalty shootout.

