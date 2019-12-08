Incredible late 'Boden surge clinches Leinster crown and leaves Éire Óg heartbroken

BALLYBODEN St. Enda's capped their 50th anniversary with their Leinster club title in Portlaoise this afternoon but only after a tense, engrossing battle with Éire Óg.

Trailing by a point with less than a minute to go against the Carlow club who won five Leinster titles in seven years in the nineties, 'Boden scored a couple of brilliant points through Warren Egan and Ryan Basquel, both of whom showed commendable bravery to take on their shots under such pressure.

It was a fitting end to a game that was rendered all the more compelling for the heavy weather conditions under which it was played.

Beforehand, the game itself seemed briefly in jeopardy.

It was dark in Portlaoise by one o'clock and the rain came and went in thunderous squalls.

The pitch held up well, though.

And facing a direct wind, Ballyboden did their best to take the elements of the equation.

Possession was key. The ball was to be kicked only when completely necessary. Hopping wasn't advisable.

Mostly, 'Boden kept a careful grasp on possession and Éire Óg set up in way as to close off all the space in the small area that they deemed their Dublin side's scoring zone.

Mostly, it worked for both teams.

Ballyboden looked more likely to score a goal in the first 20 minutes than they did a point, occasionally wriggling through the thicket of Carlow bodies but never finding any space in point-scoring territory.

For all that, their tackling was exemplary.

Cathal Flaherty and Kieran Kennedy were outstanding in their judgement and reading of the game.

Alan Flood and Darren O'Reilly carried the ball with purpose when going backwards might have seemed a less stressful choice to make.

All through, it seemed as though Éire Óg weren't set up to make best use of their wind advantage.

After 11 minutes, Ross Dunphy went surging through and scored the first point of the match.

Darragh Gogan's kick-out went over the line and from there, Seán Gannon bent a score from 45 yards.

Another Ballyboden turnover led to Christopher Blake making it 0-3 to no score.

That all happened in a period of 90 seconds, either side of which Éire Óg only managed two further shots at goal all half.

Gradually, Ballyboden worked themselves back into the game.

Colm Basquel pointed from a short-dropping Darragh Gogan '45.

Conal Keaney thundered through the centre for 'Boden's second before a Ryan Basquel free levelled it.

At 0-3 each at half-time, it felt for all the world as though 'Boden would use the elements to saunter to a second Leinster title this decade.

As it panned out, Éire Óg seemed far more comfortable playing against the elements.

They frustrated 'Boden with the same sort of calm tackling they were frustrated with in the first half.

Colm Basquel and Conal Keaney each inched 'Boden into a lead but both times, Éire Óg responded.

In the 55th minute, Gannon put Éire Óg into a one-point lead that sent their supporters into raptures.

But after tense, hugely pressurised period of possession, Warren Egan snapped a shot from the left wing to equalise with only seconds of normal time remaining.

From the next kick-out, they worked another opening and Ryan Basquel kicked another superb shot from almost the same position.

Éire Óg had one more attack but 'Boden stretched them into pressing high and Michael Darragh Macauley fisted over to make the result secure.

Scorers - Ballyboden: C Basquel, C Keaney, R Basquel (1f) 0-2 each, W Egan, MD Macauley 0-1 each. Éire Óg: S Gannon, R Dunphy 0-2 each, J Morrissey, C Blake 0-1 each.

BALLYBODEN ST. ENDA'S: D Gogan; B Dwan, S Clayton, C Flaherty; K Kennedy, R McDaid, B Bobbett; MD Macauley, D O'Mahoney; D McCabe; A Flood, C Basquel, D O'Reilly; R McGarry, R Basquel, C Keaney. Subs: MD Macauley for McCabe (39), S Gibbons for Bobbett (39), W Egan for Flood (49), T Hayes for McGarry (50), J Holland for Keaney (56)

ÉIRE ÓG: R Keating; M Fitzgerald, B Kavanagh, J Lowry; R Mahon, M Furey, P McElligot; J Morrissey, E Ruth; R Dunphy, D O'Brien, C Hulton; S Gannon, C Blake, C Mullins. Subs: K Chatten for McElligot (17 inj), D Hayden for Mullins (45), N Quinlan for Hulton (56)

REF: F Smyth (Offaly)

