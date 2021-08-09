The All-Ireland final has returned to its September home, and not even the traditionalists are happy. This is not part of anyone’s master plan: it’s the ever-present risk of playing pandemic roulette.

The Delta variant has upped the ante in the GAA’s 17-month battle with Covid-19, and the Association has done remarkably well to make it this deep into the 2021 senior inter-county season before being forced into a match postponement.

The good news is that, unlike the unfortunate Sligo footballers of 2020, no one is being catapulted out of the championship.

But the decision to defer an All-Ireland SFC semi-final by six days – from this coming Sunday until the following Saturday - has knock-on effects for everyone left in the competition. Not just Tyrone and Kerry but also the winners of Dublin/Mayo, who will now be waiting an additional six days for the newly arranged final on Saturday, September 4.

Monday’s announcement had been widely anticipated ever since word filtered out over the weekend that Tyrone weren’t remotely out of the Covid woods following the outbreak that impacted their Ulster final build-up.

Amid the swirl of rumours about how many players are affected – be it infected with the virus or forced to self-isolate – no one from the Tyrone county board could be contacted to confirm the extent of this rumbling outbreak, or whether they would have preferred an even longer deferral.

Their only public pronouncement came via a short statement to welcome the postponement while adding: “We will continue to comply with all guidelines from the PHA and Croke Park, keeping the health of the players and management as our primary concern.”

Kerry, for their part, described it as “a disappointment to us all” while acknowledging that “we are all living in very challenging times and Covid continues to circulate in our communities, necessitating the decision by the National CCCC to push the fixture out by six days.”

It’s only fair to stress that there are no winners here. A clearly debilitated Tyrone camp has got a six-day reprieve, but this is scarcely how Feargal Logan or Brian Dooher would define ideal preparation for taking on the new Sam Maguire favourites.

Kerry, clearly, cannot be happy with the delay, given their semi-final will now be taking place almost four weeks since their last competitive outing, and we use that word advisedly given the lopsided nature of that Munster final against Cork.

Expand Close Tyrone players celebrate their Ulster SFC final victory / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tyrone players celebrate their Ulster SFC final victory

But what can Kerry do? Not a thing.

This is not quite a doomsday scenario but it’s the biggest scheduling jolt to the GAA in this fraught phase of ‘living with Covid.’

Sligo may beg to differ: they didn’t even get to play in last year’s Connacht SFC, pulling out of their semi-final against Galway after an outbreak in their squad.

Last winter, of course, there was no wiggle room. To date this summer, as case numbers continued to rise even as more and more of the adult population were vaccinated, multiple squads have been affected to a greater or lesser degree.

The most heavily impacted were Mayo against Leitrim; Tyrone against Monaghan (with joint-manager Logan and four players unable to attend the Ulster final in Croke Park); and the Dublin hurlers against Kilkenny … but there have been several other individual cases of players being forced out of games.

For once, managers were more likely to be citing ‘close contacts’ than contact injuries for a player’s big-match absence.

“It’s a big challenge, has been a huge challenge,” admitted Limerick hurling boss John Kiely on Saturday night, reflecting on this constant battle with the virus. “Like, team sport is about being close. So how do you keep them apart and still achieve what you’re trying to achieve?

“We are in the fortunate position where we have everybody vaccinated in our group, which is a huge plus. Our medical team are doing a fantastic job at training every night. To be fair to the players and the backroom team, we are limiting our movements quite significantly, individually in our own lives … and when we’re at training we tog out in the Mackey Stand. We’ve limited use of showers. We travel to training on our own.

"We’re doing a lot of the things we can to try and mitigate the risk, but the risk is still there.”

As the season moves towards the business end, there has been scope for the GAA to look favourably on postponements.

Moreover, once a decision was reached to defer the All-Ireland U-20 hurling final (after one of the Cork group tested positive and all players and management were deemed close contacts) it was inevitable that Tyrone would also be granted some leeway.

Read More

But this has obvious ramifications. Firstly, it means the All-Ireland SFC final moving back to September. And if that were to finish level? Extra-time will be played but, unlike last year, there is no ‘winner-on-the-day’ imperative for senior deciders – so you’d be looking at a replay, a week or potentially even a fortnight later.

So much for the best-laid plans of freeing up September for club championship action in every county, All-Ireland finalists included.

By necessity, the GAA has become very adept at rolling with the pandemic punches. The last thing it needs, as the final round approaches, is a knockout blow that puts an asterisk after the name of the next All-Ireland champions.