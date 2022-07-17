| 17°C Dublin

In the white heat of battle, it takes a great player to step up

Kerry and Dublin reminded us that football can be a beautiful game

Kerry's Seán O’Shea kicks the winning point against Dublin in last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin's James McCarthy. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Colm O'Rourke

An epic battle decided by an extraordinary kick from a man with nerves of steel. It wasn’t the first and it won’t be the last Seán O’Shea will kick from that distance. He has a boot like a bazooka, but there is a difference between doing that in other games and one to decide an All-Ireland semi-final with the Dublin crowd baying.

In the white heat of battle, it takes a great player to shut out all that is going on around him and kick it like he was practising at a training session in Killarney, far from the madding crowd. Consider too the tension, the breeze in his face and the weight of expectation of a great football county, and it added up to a lot of pressure.

