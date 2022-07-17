In the white heat of battle, it takes a great player to step up

An epic battle decided by an extraordinary kick from a man with nerves of steel. It wasn’t the first and it won’t be the last Seán O’Shea will kick from that distance. He has a boot like a bazooka, but there is a difference between doing that in other games and one to decide an All-Ireland semi-final with the Dublin crowd baying.

In the white heat of battle, it takes a great player to shut out all that is going on around him and kick it like he was practising at a training session in Killarney, far from the madding crowd. Consider too the tension, the breeze in his face and the weight of expectation of a great football county, and it added up to a lot of pressure.

The championship needed a great game like this and, as so often in the past, it took Dublin and Kerry to show that it can be a beautiful game when approached in the right way. Both played like they wanted to win, not trying to avoid losing and while there were passages of lateral play, the emphasis was always to attack. We have had a decade of All-Ireland winners who really wanted to go at the opposition, yet all the smart coaches are supposedly with teams who set up defensively. The country is full of bluffers who have invented a new language of plus ones and sweepers and all sorts of other terms.

Yes, Kerry were quite defensive, with Tadhg Morley carrying out the extra man role, as did Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard with Dublin. However, Kerry in particular could turn defence into attack by launching long balls into their full-forward line. This worked especially well in the first half. David Clifford was gesturing to outfield colleagues to let the ball in quick, high or low, even when he was outnumbered. It led to a lot of scores. Kerry also put foot to ball with measured passes in the 30 to 50 metre range. They haven’t forgotten that the ball travels faster than the man.

And while there was nothing between two great teams there was a big difference in approach. Dublin did not have a long kicking game to match Kerry. They had to work the ball in close and they missed a lot of chances which they used to convert. When winning, the Dubs traded at five or six wides in big games, this time it came in at eight, it was enough to change the result in a game which was not particularly high scoring. In such good warm conditions, I would have expected 1-18 or so to be required. Four points less did the job.

Of course the absence of Con O’Callaghan was probably the difference. Would Kerry have won if Dublin had him at full-forward? And apart from all the retirements over the last couple of years, imagine if Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion were still available — the Dubs would still be winning All-Irelands. But the history books only record the results of big games, not excuses.

Last week I wrote that Kerry needed players to become leaders to win. They found a few new ones. Goalkeeper Shane Ryan was one of them. When the battle was at its most intense in the last ten minutes, the natural reaction might be to let it out long and hope for the best. At least it would take a while to come back. Yet Ryan, who has had a few wobbles, kept his head and played a few short when Dublin were pressing up hard. It took a cool head to do that.

Of course someone had to make a run for him and Brian ó Beaglaoich showed to good effect and then got the ball away. When Paul Murphy took the last ball to the middle of the field someone had to show up front. At times like this and under such pressure, a lot of forwards hide and hope someone else makes a run. In this case David Clifford did not ask anybody else to do something he was not prepared to do himself. He got out in front of Davy Byrne and more importantly held on to the ball as Byrne did his best to knock it away. There wasn’t much wrong with his tackle I have to say, but the rest will live long in Kerry minds.

Paudie Clifford also showed great leadership when things were getting hairy. He took on a lot of ball and passed well off hand and foot, especially to his brother. Yet he also chipped in with a couple of second-half points when they were gold. If he was ever in the shadow of his young brother he emerged from it last Sunday.

I was glad the game did not go to extra-time. It would have been grossly unfair to expect these players to go on any longer. Many of them were cramping and an extra 20 minutes would have seen carnage. In those final minutes, I was hoping someone in authority would be brave enough to make a call on health and safety grounds if it finished level and say, like Roberto Duran when he had taken enough punishment from Sugar Ray Leonard: “No más.” No more. The intense heat made it dangerous and so many of these brave men would never give in. Anyway, as it turned out O’Shea made sure that no decision was needed.

Kerry now have to reset and Jack O’Connor will deal with that easily. However, the masses in the Kingdom are different and will think that the easy bit is the final.

They may seriously underestimate Galway at their cost. Galway have a big strong mobile team and will play better against Kerry than they did against Derry. Look how well they played against Armagh. Most of their players are unknowns but they are going to be a force now for a while as they have the age profile, athleticism and quality. A few players people haven’t heard much about, like John Daly, Matthew Tierney, Rob Finnerty and Patrick Kelly, are men of the future. Kerry will ignore them at their peril.

Dublin went down fighting and with good grace. They are nowhere near as formidable as four or five years ago, the supply of outstanding players has dried up. We may never again see such continuous quality emerge in any decade in any county. It seems to me that Dessie Farrell and his management team could do no more and he was very gracious in defeat. When the rock had to be pushed uphill it was Brian Fenton, James McCarthy and Ciarán Kilkenny who again took much of the strain.

Fenton and Kilkenny can be around for a while longer if they want too, but McCarthy may decide to hand in his gun. With his athleticism he could carry on and last Sunday, like every Sunday in a Dublin jersey, he was superb. For my money he has been the greatest player of his generation and there should be a monument to him in Ballymun. No citation needed on the plinth, just ‘Primus inter Pares’. First among equals.

For many years Dublin had the last say in big matches. A Rock or Cluxton free, or a couple of scores from play from Mannion, Kilkenny, Connolly, O’Callaghan or Brogan to steer them home through a hard close game. This time the famous grain of rice, that Páidí ó Sé talked about, tilted the scales in Kerry`s favour. Nothing lasts forever.