In the first seven minutes of Kerry’s championship, Sean O’Shea decided to win the game on his own

Killarney has become a sort of killing fields this year. Galway and Tyrone could testify to the destructive power of the Kerry forwards on their home patch.

Seán O’Shea decided to win the game on his own in the first seven minutes with four beautiful scores as Clare struggled on their own kick-out. Kerry pushed up hard and were rewarded for ambition.

The first half was dominated by the two centre-forwards as Eoin Cleary was a star for Clare but O’Shea did more damage as he had a far sharper supply chain while Clare, with lots of possession, were laborious going forward.

Clare needed to get to half-time without conceding a goal and looked comfortable in that regard until they gave the ball away, again, in the midfield area. Then they forgot to leave someone back minding the house. The ball was kicked quickly inside to O’Shea and a green flag was raised. So Kerry, who had scored goals for sport against Tyrone, did not create one at all in the first half, they merely took a present from Clare, who were a bit unfortunate to be so far behind at half-time.

Kerry obviously felt the match was over and played like that for much of the third quarter. This may not do sufficient justice to Clare who were brave and dogged, but they wasted several good scoring chances in that period. They also did not make use of big Darren O’Neill in the full-forward position when they could have put in a few high balls which would have tested the Kerry full-back line. Anyone that did go in had ice on it and allowed plenty of time for Kerry reinforcements to arrive.

The veteran David Tubridy also caused plenty of problems, scoring a second-half goal which showed at least some of Kerry’s defensive problems have not gone away. Yet for all their heart, industry and indeed skill, Clare are still a good bit short of the top three or four, but they fall into the group that come behind.

Not having football for many months will stunt their development after a very good league. The sooner that a continuous stream of competitive football in summer comes for teams like Clare then the healthier the game will become.

This match did not tell us anything more about Kerry. They are a serious team who mixed a bit of sloppy play with patches of brilliance. They are superbly conditioned and have any amount of high quality players. In those regards they are the match of Dublin and it looks only a question of time before the big two meet as there is nothing in the class of Kerry between now and Croke Park in August.

The speed of transfer of both man and ball between defence and attack is very impressive and Gavin White is an extra forward, such is his pace. In time he will become a serious goal threat but he seems to lose his confidence when he sees the opposition goalkeeper.

Peter Keane has assembled a very impressive panel and it is slightly understandable when he does not exhibit any great joy after these games as the memory of last year is seared on his brain and nothing but an All-Ireland will wash that clean. Páidí ó Sé was right about the Kerry supporters being demanding, especially so when it is the Dubs who have broken all the Kingdom records.

Kerry should also pray for a good summer. Their style of play is much better suited to a dry sod and fast ball. The last thing they need is a dog fight in the rain and it is no coincidence that Cork contained them in those conditions last year.

This turned into a routine exercise for Kerry but if the provincial system continues Clare should apply for a transfer to Connacht. There is nothing for them in getting a regular Kerry mauling.

The Connacht match was like shooting fish in a barrel as far as Mayo were concerned. Humiliating for Sligo who could do without this after losing two of their league matches, their only win was against Leitrim. Having not even played in the championship last year, Sligo are now at rock bottom.

Mayo were ruthlessly efficient, Darren McHale scoring 1-5 in a match which resembled seniors against junior B. By half-time Mayo had scored enough to win any game, 3-13. The second half was pure torture for Sligo and this was one of those occasions where a management team should be allowed to do what exists in boxing, an opportunity to throw in the towel when their man is taking too much punishment. Still the important people in the GAA tell us that the provincial system is worth persevering with.

From a Mayo perspective, new players like McHale were blooded while Tommy Conroy was always hunting for goals. Old war horses like Paddy Durcan and Aidan O’Shea were dominant figures too.

The great pity for Mayo is that O’Shea can be King of Connacht but loses his power once he crosses the Shannon. A bit like Samson after cutting his hair. If he was able to produce his early round shows in Croke Park, Mayo would have a string of All-Irelands.

Anyway, the quest goes on and with Leitrim in the next round Mayo will only have their first test in the Connacht final.