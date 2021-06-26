| 12.3°C Dublin

In the first seven minutes of Kerry’s championship, Sean O’Shea decided to win the game on his own

Colm O'Rourke

Sean O'Shea's first-half goal was the key score in Kerry's win over Clare. Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Sean O'Shea's first-half goal was the key score in Kerry's win over Clare. Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Killarney has become a sort of killing fields this year. Galway and Tyrone could testify to the destructive power of the Kerry forwards on their home patch.

Seán O’Shea decided to win the game on his own in the first seven minutes with four beautiful scores as Clare struggled on their own kick-out. Kerry pushed up hard and were rewarded for ambition.

The first half was dominated by the two centre-forwards as Eoin Cleary was a star for Clare but O’Shea did more damage as he had a far sharper supply chain while Clare, with lots of possession, were laborious going forward.

