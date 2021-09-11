In pictures: Elation and devastation for fans after Tyrone beat Mayo in All-Ireland football final

Independentie
Saturday, 11 September 2021
Tyrone supporters celebrate a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
A Mayo supporter. Sportsfile
Tyrone supporters celebrate. Picture: Sportsfile
Lee Keegan of Mayo with his one year old daughter Líle after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone. Picture: Sportsfile
Mayo supporters Imelda Vesey, left, and Carmel Gallagher, from Achill Island. Picture: Sportsfile
Tyrone supporter Brian Furey. Sportsfile
A banner at the game. Sportsfile
Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo is consoled by injured team-mate Cillian O'Connor. Sportsfile
A Mayo fan looks for a ticket outside Croke Park before the game. Sportsfile
September 11 2021 08:34 PM
Photographers at Croke Park captured the highs and lows of today’s All-Ireland football final between Tyrone and Mayo, which Tyrone won 2-14 to 15 points.
