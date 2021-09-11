| 15.9°C Dublin

In pictures: Elation and devastation for fans after Tyrone beat Mayo in All-Ireland football final

Tyrone supporters celebrate a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
A Mayo supporter. Sportsfile Expand
Tyrone supporters celebrate. Picture: Sportsfile Expand
Lee Keegan of Mayo with his one year old daughter Líle after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone. Picture: Sportsfile Expand
Mayo supporters Imelda Vesey, left, and Carmel Gallagher, from Achill Island. Picture: Sportsfile Expand
Tyrone supporter Brian Furey. Sportsfile Expand
A banner at the game. Sportsfile Expand
A Mayo supporter. Sportsfile Expand
Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo is consoled by injured team-mate Cillian O'Connor. Sportsfile Expand
A Mayo fan looks for a ticket outside Croke Park before the game. Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tyrone supporters celebrate a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tyrone supporters celebrate a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A Mayo supporter. Sportsfile

A Mayo supporter. Sportsfile

Tyrone supporters celebrate. Picture: Sportsfile

Tyrone supporters celebrate. Picture: Sportsfile

Lee Keegan of Mayo with his one year old daughter Líle after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone. Picture: Sportsfile

Lee Keegan of Mayo with his one year old daughter Líle after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone. Picture: Sportsfile

Mayo supporters Imelda Vesey, left, and Carmel Gallagher, from Achill Island. Picture: Sportsfile

Mayo supporters Imelda Vesey, left, and Carmel Gallagher, from Achill Island. Picture: Sportsfile

Tyrone supporter Brian Furey. Sportsfile

Tyrone supporter Brian Furey. Sportsfile

A banner at the game. Sportsfile

A banner at the game. Sportsfile

A Mayo supporter. Sportsfile

A Mayo supporter. Sportsfile

Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo is consoled by injured team-mate Cillian O'Connor. Sportsfile

Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo is consoled by injured team-mate Cillian O'Connor. Sportsfile

A Mayo fan looks for a ticket outside Croke Park before the game. Sportsfile

A Mayo fan looks for a ticket outside Croke Park before the game. Sportsfile

/

Tyrone supporters celebrate a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Photographers at Croke Park captured the highs and lows of today’s All-Ireland football final between Tyrone and Mayo, which Tyrone won 2-14 to 15 points.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis from the likes of Joe Brolly, John Mullane, Pat Spillane, Vincent Hogan and Tomás O Sé. Issued during the GAA Championships.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy