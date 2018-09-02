Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 2 September 2018

In pictures: 36 images Dublin fans will want to see again and again following four-in-a-row glory

Jack McCaffrey of Dublin celebrates with his father Noel
Four in a row for the Dubs. Here are 36 images that sum up an historic day.

Jack McCaffrey of Dublin celebrates with his father Noel
2 September 2018; Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Dublin players, John Small, left, Brian Fenton, centre, and Con O'Callaghan following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Dublin's Cormac Costello with supporter Lennon O'Connor, from Coolock, following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Dublin manager Jim Gavin is congratulated by Dublin supporters following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Dean Rock of Dublin, with nephew Eli D'Arcy, as he lifts the Sam maguire after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Dublin players, from left, John Small, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Cormac Costello celebrate following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; John Small, left, and Stephen Cluxton of Dublin following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Jack McCaffrey, 7, of Dublin celebrates with his father Noel, left, and Paul Mannion, 13, of Dublin celebrates with his sister Lucy following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; James McCarthy of Dublin celebrates following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Dublin players, from left, Cian O'Sullivan, James McCarthy and Dean Rock with Bernard Brogan following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Dublin players Bernard Brogan, Brian Fenton, Cormac Costello and Eric Lowndes after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Eoin Murchan, left, and Brian Howard of Dublin celebrate following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Jack McCaffrey, left, and Paul Mannion of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Jack McCaffrey, right, and Paul Mannion of Dublin celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Eoghan O'Gara of Dublin and daughters Fiadh, age 11 months, and Ella, age 7, celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Kevin McManamon of Dublin and his nephew Liam, age 2, celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Cormac Costello of Dublin celebrates with the Sam Maguire cup and team mates following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Eoghan O'Gara of Dublin celebrates with his daughter Fiadh, age 11 months, after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Stephen Cluxton of Dublin holds aloft the Sam Maguire cup after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Jack McCaffrey of Dublin celebrates with the Sam Maguire cup after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin celebrates with the Sam Maguire cup and supporters after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
2 September 2018; Cormac Costello of Dublin lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
2/09/2018 Dublin's Dean Rock, right and James McCarthy celebrate after victory in the All Ireland football Final at Croke Park . Pic credit; Damien Eagers
2/09/2018 Dublin's Niall Scully and Cormac Costello celebrate with the Sam Maguire cup after victory in the All Ireland football Final at Croke Park . Pic credit; Damien Eagers
2/09/2018 Dublin's Brian Fenton after winning the All Ireland football Finals at Croke Park . Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM
2/09/2018 Dublin's Con O'Callaghan with Ryan Divilly, aged 6 after victory in the All Ireland football Final at Croke Park . Pic credit; Damien Eagers
2/09/2018 Dublin's Paul Mannion, Jack McCaffrey and Cian O'Sullivan after winning the All Ireland football Finals at Croke Park . Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM
2/09/2018 From left to right are Dublin's John Small, Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and cormac Costello with the Sam Maguire Cup after winning the All Ireland football Finals at Croke Park . Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM
2/09/2018 From l to r are, Dublin's Bernard Brogan, holding his child Keadan, teammate Paul Flynn, holding his twin, Donagh and Michael Daragh McAuley after victory in the All Ireland football Final at Croke Park . Pic credit; Damien Eagers
2 September 2018; Dublin's Bernard Brogan, left, Paul Flynn and Michael Darragh Macauley with twins Keadán, left, and Donagh Borgan following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

