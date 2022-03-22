In charge until 2025: Mickey Harte agrees to extend his term as Louth manager from three to five years

Mickey Harte has agreed to extend his tenure as Louth manager into a fifth season.

Given Louth’s standing at the time, the legendary former Tyrone manager’s appointment in 2020 caused a massive shock.

But they sit just one game away from promotion to Division 2, a status that would ensure they play Sam Maguire Cup football next year.

Initially, Harte was given a three-season term by the Louth county board, who will now formally ratify an additional two seasons.

It means that Harte, should he see out the term, will stay at the helm in Louth until 2025.

"Mickey came in on a three-year term, but we (the county board) met him lately and told him we were fully behind him and that we were not looking for a short-term fix," Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick told RTÉ Sport.

"The result of that chat was that Mickey and coach Gavin (Devlin) agreed to stay an extra two years with us. So, it will be a five-year term with Louth in total.”

Having recorded a huge win over Antrim last week, Louth need only avoid defeat against already-relegated Wicklow in Aughrim on Sunday to secure promotion, a Division 3 final spot and avoid the inaugural Tailteann Cup.