Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 4 January 2020

Impressive Meath run riot on Laois in O'Byrne Cup clash

O’Byrne Cup: Meath 4-16 Laois 1-15

Meath's Barry Dardis in action against Adam Campion of Laois during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup clash at Pairc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Meath's Barry Dardis in action against Adam Campion of Laois during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup clash at Pairc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

With both counties already out of contention this final round O’Byrne Cup tie was all about preparation for the league campaign at Pairc Tailteann.

An impressive Meath threatened to run riot in the opening half and goals from Jack O’Connor, Ronan Ryan and Shane Walsh boosted them to a 3-8 to 1-3 interval lead. Evan O’Carroll netted for Laois who were well off the pace in that first half.

A much improved third quarter saw the O’Moore county reduce the deficit to four points. However their revival was firmly halted as Sean Tobin netted Meath’s fourth goal on 54 minutes.

Scorers – Meath: S Walsh 1-2 ( 1 ’45, 1f), S Tobin 1-1, J O’Connor, R Ryan 1-0 each, T O’Reilly, B Menton, M Costello, B Dardis (2f), B Brennan 0-2 each, R Jones, O O’Brien, P Kennelly 0-1 each. Laois: E O’Carroll 1-6 (0-4f), M Barry, G Comerford (2f) 0-3 each, E Buggie, M Keogh, R Munnelly 0-1 each.

Meath: D Yorke; R Clarke, C McGill, D Toner; J McEntee, R Ryan, D Keogan; B Menton, B Conlon; M Costello, B Brennan, J O’Connor; D Lenihan, S Walsh, T O’Reilly. Subs: S Tobin for Lenihan (6), E Wallace for O’Connor, R Jones for Conlon (both h-t), B Dardis for Walsh (44), G McCoy for Toner (54), O O’Brien for O’Reilly (55), E Lynch for McEntee, P Kennelly for Brennan (both 57).

Laois: N Corbet; R Fennell, B Byrne, S Bolger; E Buggie, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; J O’Loughlin, R Tyrell; E Lowry, M Barry, M Keogh; G Comerford, E O’Carroll, D Whelan. Subs: D Connolly for Tyrell (h-t), R Munnelly for Whelan (50), S Lacey for Pigott (54), M Timmons for Fennell (56), G Walsh for Comerford (57), A Kinsella for Keogh (60), A Campion for Lowry, C O’Hora for O’Loughlin, B Daly for Bolger, E Lowry for Byrne (all 63).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).

Online Editors

