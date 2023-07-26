Immortality beckons for James McCarthy as Dublin legend targets ninth All-Ireland medal

For James McCarthy, this – the build-up, the prelude – is the easy part.

Sunday is war. He’s ready for that too. But he won’t waste any ammo before time. Nor is he inclined to wish away the best days of his life while they’re still here.

“Obviously,” he says with a grin, “there are a few of us that have less years ahead of us than behind us.”

All-Ireland final weeks have a rhythm with which he is now intimately familiar. McCarthy is happy for the natural order to take its course, for night to follow day with the usual frequency at the usual pace.

He’ll do a week’s work. Maybe knock off early on Friday. But that’s it, so far as deviation from routine goes.

For better or worse, the real preparation is done now anyway.

There’s nothing, for example, he can do at two o’clock in the morning four days before the game to affect David Clifford’s performance or his own or any of his team-mates. Why bother fretting?

“You’re playing sport. It’s to be enjoyed and that’s the way I look at it,” he shrugs. “It’s a special two weeks coming into an All-Ireland final. You can do crazy things if you overthink it.”

It’s not that McCarthy is oblivious or resistant to the largesse of it all. A ninth medal, a first All-Ireland as captain – all of these thing he acknowledges as legitimate conversation topics.

Like the five-in-a-row in 2019, ignoring the elephant in the room would only magnify it.

But to McCarthy, an All-Ireland for Dublin – any All-Ireland, but particularly the current All-Ireland – is a far more substantial objective than some personal milestone, regardless of how significant that might be.

“That’s (a ninth medal) what you’re going for,” he says, acknowledging the prize at hand, “but I’m not going to be staying up at two o’clock at night thinking about it.

“Look, the reality of it is, that’s what you’re going for. But for me it’s an All-Ireland final that you’re going for, a big game against Kerry. They have plenty of players to be worrying about. That’s more where the focus is.”

McCarthy’s output for Dublin is both widely appreciated and documented and need not detain us here. Suffice to say, you don’t play in 10 All-Ireland finals without having a bit about you.

Sunday will be McCarthy’s 11th. He is undefeated – eight wins and two draws. It will, barring some catastrophic event between now and 3.30 on Sunday, will be an 11th start.

There is, surely, comfort in such familiarity.

“I’m pretty simple in how I go into games,” McCarthy says. “I get myself in the best condition I can, focus on two or three things defensively and offensively and generally speaking, it kind of helps you to perform as best you can.

“That stuff is dangling out in the air and people like to talk about it but I try to keep away from it as much as I can. A few weeks ago people were trying to retire you so things can change very quickly.”

Sunday feels the culmination of lots of things, and it’s fitting that Kerry should provide the opponents on a day when McCarthy might not just join the greats but glide past them.

He made his league debut as a whippet in Killarney in 2010. Won a first All-Ireland against Kerry a year later.

“There’s probably a take on ’11 that we robbed that game or stole that game,” he says. “I never bought into that, I thought we had the better of that game for long periods. We were obviously playing a really strong Kerry team back then and they obviously kicked into a really strong position, but they didn’t finish us off.

“Obviously winning your first All-Ireland gives you a lot of belief and we just kept building from there.

“It was a perfect storm between all the younger players coming through, good management, and stuff like that, so we kind of just rolled with it. It’s hard to think it’s that long ago now. It’s just gone by in a blast.

“To be honest with you,” McCarthy adds, “it’s gone by fast, it’s just so scary how the years flash by.

​“Obviously starting off you have your ambitions and you have your goals but realistically you wouldn’t have seen it going the way it went, no, you don’t see yourself playing that long and stuff like that.”

So eight All-Ireland medals and still counting. But McCarthy has put down two tough winters now. In 2021, as Dublin crumbled under Mayo’s press, injury prevented him being anywhere close to his best although he acknowledges that his contribution wasn’t up to scratch.

Last year, he produced a losing performance of great defiance in Dublin’s loss to Kerry, but ultimately the outcome and the sensation were the same.

“You can always get better at something,” he says, “particularly probably more the ’21 semi-final, that was very disappointing with how I performed that day. Yeah, you reflect and you think and you go, ‘That’s not going to happen again’.

“It’s ferociously disappointing to lose All-Ireland semi-finals, especially the two we did lose when we felt we were in positions to possibly win them. Look, the best team always wins, that’s the way I always look at it.

“I’d take a bit of pride in myself as well, I still want to play at this level and I’m still competing at a high level.

“You’ll be finishing playing for a long time as well so if you can, get the most out of yourself that you can.”

