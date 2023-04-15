Imitation is the purest form of flattery; we’re all playing Ulster football now

Dublin's Paddy Small in action against Kerry players Tadhg Morley and Tom O'Sullivan, right, during last year's semi-final. The counties have long been praised as the custodians of the expansive game, but Kerry's defensive success in recent years can be traced back to Ulster tactics. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

One of the great unsolved mysteries of my inter-county career was why so few teams tried to replicate what we did tactically when it was clearly an influential factor in our success.