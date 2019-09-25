BERNARD Brogan will decide whether or not to call time on his inter-county career after meeting Jim Gavin next week.

'I'm playing my best football for five years' - Bernard Brogan undecided on retirement ahead of Jim Gavin meeting

Brogan, 35, is widely expected to retire following a sparkling stint with Dublin after making just appearance from the bench in this year’s Championship.

However, in an interview with Newstalk’s Off the Ball this afternoon, the 2010 Footballer of the Year said: "I’m actually…as of two weeks ago, I’m probably playing the best football I’ve played for five years.

"I’m looking forward to club championship at the weekend. See how that goes."

"We got over the line. We did the amazing five-in-a-row and all that. So there’s different challenges, different pressures. It’s going to be a more relaxed environment now.

"So I’m just going to have a chat with Jim. I’m not a hundred per cent sure. I have to chat to (wife) Keira.

"It’s just about making the right decision for myself, my work and everything else."

Speaking about his disappointment over Gavin’s decision not to pick him in the 26-man squad for the drawn All-Ireland final with Kerry, Brogan stressed he "tried to look at it from both sides."

"Is there room for sentiment? Is there room for romance? I’m a romantic.

"Jim knows I am. But at the end of the day, when he rang me for the first Kerry game, I said 'you have to make the right calls for the team.'

"It’s not a personal thing."

Brogan, who won his seventh All-Ireland medal this year after making the bench for the replay, also admitted the mid-summer return of Diarmuid Connolly had been "tough for me."

"He didn’t take my exact place in the team but he took a spot on the bus.

"It’s a tough place to be, not being on the bus."

Asked again about his inter-county future, Brogan replied: "I’m not sure, to be honest. I want to get through the club stuff.

"I’ll meet Jim and have an honest conversation with him. I don’t want to go in and say ‘this is what’s happening.’

"As I said when I got injured, let’s ‘war game’ it. Whatever the result will be, will be.

"We’ll have an open and frank conversation. I’m not going to go in with a decision made."

