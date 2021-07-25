Kerry footballer David Moran and his son Eli celebrate with the cup after the Munster football final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It couldn’t have been any further removed from last November on that extraordinary evening when the heavens opened over Cork and the sky fell on Kerry.

The weather, the venue, the match – the last meeting of Munster’s most endearing rivals may just as well have happened in an alternative universe.

And yet the memory of Páirc Uí Chaoimh lurked in the background all week.

That sense that, yes, logic made Kerry unbackable favourites for yesterday’s Munster final.

But also, that Cork’s threat was similarly underappreciated last year.

“It was definitely something that was on our minds,” admitted David Moran afterwards, a towering presence in Kerry’s midfield.

“But I don’t think you’re going to win a Munster Championship having that (as motivation). I’m sure they had their own disappointment after the Tipperary game.

“It was something we wanted to draw on. But you’re going to draw on anything that you think will give you an edge.

“But I think , if we’d beaten them last year and we came out here; Cork and Kerry in a Munster final in Killarney, I think we’d have been just as tuned in.”

That it was Moran who spoke on behalf of the Kerry team afterwards seemed fitting.

Having started his inter-county career in the heady days of plenty for Kerry football, soldiered gallantly through the recent downturn, he seems well poised now to lead this new team, with its constellation of attacking talents, into the early throes of a new era.

Yesterday, he did his bit and a bit more besides.

Even if they stuttered in that first quarter, the indication of Kerry’s intent was immediately apparent in their set-up on the first Cork kick-out.

They went after it voraciously, with five men dotted across their inside line and every player, including goalkeeper Shane Ryan, compacting the space between there and the Kerry ’45.

Cork were forced long. Micheál Martin’s targets were stationary.

These were the terms and conditions on which Moran thrived.

With all that movement up front, and the energy of the Kerry runners from behind, he controlled the flow of possession simply but effectively.

“The team spirit in the squad,” he went on. “I’m not sure I’ve been part of a squad with such squad ethos. Some fellas come in. Some start.

“I’ve got taken off in plenty of games this year and I wasn’t giving out. Jack (Barry) came off today, he could have stayed on.

“I think the team is bigger than that at the moment.

“It’s just a close-knit squad. Winning helps too. Fellas just seem to get on.”

Peter Keane is not a man inclined towards self-indulgence in these post-match situations but he did make one interesting observation.

“One of the things we’ve done, we’ve pushed our fitness a lot this year,” he revealed. “We felt that our fitness would hold out as the game went on against Cork.”

Whereas Cork start in a frenzy of aggression and energy, Kerry hit a blistering pace after the first-half water break and then, most impressively, managed to maintain it until the end.

“We’d a good day today,” the Kerry manager acknowledged.

“The scoreboard turned nicely for us. You go back to last year and the scoreboard didn’t turn for us. You take these days when they come.”

For Ronan McCarthy, the day couldn’t have gone any worse.

“Listen, it’s a setback,” he said afterwards, attempting to play down the significance of the size of the defeat.

“You lose by two or 20, you lose and that’s it.”

This was the end of McCarthy’s fourth year in charge and though he has one season remaining on the extension he agreed with the Cork County Board last December, he wasn’t particularly open to discussing his future so soon after yesterday’s game.

“Look lads, to be fair, I’ve come out (to speak to media) and I don’t have to come out,” he stressed.

“I come out win or lose. And I think that is a conversation that there are three parties involved in: the county board, the players and myself and I am hardly going to talk to you about it now.”