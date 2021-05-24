'I'm not insensitive but I'm certainly direct' - Tony McEntee on trying to move Sligo to the next level

If you’re not making Tony McEntee’s match-day squad, it’s for one of four reasons. He’s not wasting anyone’s time by calling up each man to give them the big sell or soft landing every time they’re left out.

When has a player come away from one of those conversations feeling good about their position? How often has anyone finished a chat like that by agreeing that the manager was, in fact, completely right to overlook them?

McEntee always had a way of cutting through the bulls***.

“If you’re ringing me about why you’re not on the panel, please understand that it’s either because of injury or application, attitude or ability.”

Life is a lot simpler through the eyes of the Sligo manager.

Here’s the thing about people; they prefer honesty, every single day of the week. They usually know themselves anyway where they’re coming up short, even if they don’t like saying it aloud.

The ones who don’t know? They still have a fair idea where the manager thinks they’re coming up short, even if they think he’s an idiot because of it.

A team is in a better place when a manager accepts that 30 to 40 footballers cannot be kept happy at the same time with decisions that have to be made every Tuesday night. There’s no avoiding it. And people are happier when they know their relationships and conversations are real.

“I have a belief that the best way to tell someone the truth is to say it,” says McEntee on his two-hour, 15-minute commute to the west.

“We often think that, if we can talk in riddles, people will understand you. And often they don’t. When it comes to playing football, there’s nothing that will treat anybody better than clarity.

“I do prefer to be direct. Am I insensitive? I don’t believe I am insensitive but I am certainly direct.”

Injury, application, attitude, ability.

“If you’re not making the panel, ask yourself the question.

“I think that sort of stuff helps with clarity and it saves people from wasting time and it certainly may not be the best way to manage everybody but at least they’re not expecting to be called by someone to make up lies to them every week.”

McEntee isn’t naive to think that one manager with a three-year contract can suddenly change the culture of a county football team. That’s a bottom-up thing, he explains, rather than a top-down enforcement, and it evolves over a long period of time.

But Sligo are crying out for someone to lead that change.

When Adrian Marren stepped into the squad for the first time in 2004, he joined a side that was competing in Division 1B in the National League. In fact, his second game for his county was against Tony McEntee’s Armagh side, fresh from two successive All-Ireland finals. The venue? McEntee’s home club of Crossmaglen.

“The place was like a zoo that day,” Marren laughs.

“Thousands of people crammed into this tight ground and before the game, I walked down to shake Enda McNulty’s hand, he shook it all right, then pulled me in, hit me a shoulder to the chest and left me on the ground.

“I spent the rest of the game running away from him!

“Honestly, I scored three points in 50 minutes that day and it was because I was just running away from Enda McNulty.”

Marren was part of a culture that commanded a level of preparation to compete with the big boys. Even after the county’s third Connacht title in 2007, he kicked five points in the Division 4 final in 2009 against an Antrim side that would journey to that year’s Ulster final.

In 2010, they got promoted again and there they were, back in the second tier, up with the big boys once more, drawing with Donegal in Jim McGuinness’ first game in charge.

A sliding-doors moment of sorts, as Michael Murphy’s late penalty sealed a nine-point comeback and Sligo went on to be relegated on the last day by Eamonn Callaghan’s last kick of the game clinching a one-point victory for Kildare.

The 2010 Connacht Championship final was decided by one point but Sligo people still look at the two-point loss to Mayo in 2012 as the one that got away. That was a period in time where “football was the only show in town” for Sligo.

And, whilst it’s hard to keep churning out talent like Charlie Harrison and Noel McGuire and Ross Donovan, that hard edge that marked out Sligo football softened over the next decade.

“It got to a stage for a while where it didn’t really matter what you were doing with your club, you could make the county team. Basically if you were available and wanted to play, you had a good chance of being called up,” says Marren, who thinks that McEntee’s clean slate will put a rocket up every footballer’s backside.

“When managers are coming and going every year or two, that can set you back every time. You get a bit of a bounce of people trying to impress but when it’s not going well or they’re leaving after the championship, the thing loses momentum and you have different players coming in and a different panel next year.”

One thing that McEntee is putting a stop to is training sessions in the midlands. The Sligo team, under previous regimes, would train midweek in Athlone or Kinnegad and it meant the entire squad was commuting.

“You had 20 boys in Sligo unhappy to keep 10 boys in Dublin happy,” adds Marren who was living in Sligo and still rushing around finishing work, collecting his children and bombing it down the country for training.

Under McEntee, the players in Dublin just won’t travel midweek, but join up with the squad for Friday’s sessions instead, in Scarden.

It’s his first county management job but it’s a comfortable seat for McEntee, making decisions and standing by them. After three years under Stephen Rochford at Mayo, he now leads his own team of Joe Keane, Seán Boyle and Sligo stalwart Mark Breheny.

“Part of the reason for taking on this role, as opposed to another role like I had in Mayo, is I think this role suits me better,” says McEntee.

“And by default, I think the other role probably doesn’t suit me as well because I have strong opinions on stuff and I think if those opinions are going to work, I probably need to be my own man, or at least be able to stay in my own mind to make that decision.

“So when I talk to Joe and Seán and Mark, I can throw out those ideas and they generally mould them for me. Rather than the alternative, which is somebody else throwing out an idea and me trying to mould it for them.”

Last year, Sligo finished sixth in Division 4 but still managed to put up the second highest scoring tally across seven games. Their defensive record was the worst and although seven-point opening-day wins against Leitrim are always welcome, conceding heavily every game isn’t something McEntee is going to enjoy going forward.

“We certainly don’t have the Peter Keane philosophy of shoot and let the best forwards win! We don’t have that. We are trying to improve our defence but we’re trying to do it without crippling the offence.

“We have a very small window to try and implement something that reflects the personality of the new management team. The difficulty is translating those four weeks of training into something that actually is an improvement on the previous years.

“We haven’t done ourselves justice on what we’re working on yet – because we simply haven’t been doing it for long enough.”

You can be sure they’ll be doing it until they do get it right though.

After winning All-Irelands with Crossmaglen, after helping guide Mayo to two All-Ireland finals and then being touted in the media for jobs like Cavan and Monaghan and Louth along the way, McEntee is journeying cross-country instead to see how much further he can take this new influx of Sligo players that had Joe Keane so excited.

And if men like Red Óg Murphy, Paddy O’Connor, Keelan Cawley and the tenacious Ryan Feehily can deliver on their potential, maybe McEntee can help steer them into a new era with a new culture.

They can be sure of one thing at least: he’ll tell them if they’re wasting their time.