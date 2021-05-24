| 1.4°C Dublin

'I'm not insensitive but I'm certainly direct' - Tony McEntee on trying to move Sligo to the next level

Armagh man is trying to change culture of the past in the hope of moving Yeats county up to the next level

Current Sligo football manager Tony McEntee, who enjoyed a spell as a Mayo selector in the past. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conan Doherty

If you’re not making Tony McEntee’s match-day squad, it’s for one of four reasons. He’s not wasting anyone’s time by calling up each man to give them the big sell or soft landing every time they’re left out.

When has a player come away from one of those conversations feeling good about their position? How often has anyone finished a chat like that by agreeing that the manager was, in fact, completely right to overlook them?

