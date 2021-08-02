‘I’m not concerned that Dubs aren’t favourites’ – Farrell

Dublin football boss Dessie Farrell remains unconcerned about their patchy form en route to an 11th successive Leinster SFC title and is paying no heed to the narrative that his All-Ireland seven-in-a-row-chasers are slipping back into the pack.

Dublin are no longer favourites to land the All-Ireland SFC title with Kerry taking on that mantle, but Farrell continues to block out any notion that their grip on Sam Maguire may be slipping.

“No, it doesn’t (concern me) to be honest because I think that does a disservice to the group, to the players who are there,” Farrell said of refusing to allow such negative talk to enter his psyche. “Obviously there has been a period of transition.

“Lads have retired so it is a different look to the team to two years ago in the panel at least and that is just the nature of sport. The challenge is to continue to move forward and regenerate and that is what we tried to do.”

The Dubs were far from convincing in yesterday’s eight-point victory over Kildare – their smallest provincial final win since 2013 – but Farrell is unperturbed.

With 40,000 spectators earmarked to attend the All-Ireland finals later this month, Farrell would also love to see Hill 16 awash with Dublin supporters again ahead of their mouth-watering All-Ireland semi-final with Mayo on Saturday week.

“It would be great to see it, yeah. But again I am not sure … that will be a decision outside us, it will be made by a higher authority but it would be great to see it happen. It is fantastic to see crowds and spectators back,” he said.