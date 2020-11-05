Close

'I'm in f****** bits here, I really need help' - How opening up on mental health turned things around for Ray Connellan

'That was when it was addressed. And immediately then I didn&rsquo;t have to pretend that I was okay.' Westmeath Senior Footballer Ray Connellan at Athlone GAA Club. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

Frank Roche Email

RAY CONNELLAN pinpoints the first day on his road to recovery. It didn’t happen overnight, but this was the watershed moment for a young man at breaking point.

The Westmeath footballer is 26 now, fit and healthy and delighted to embrace the ultimate sporting challenge – a date with the Dubs in Portlaoise this Saturday.

Back then he was a fifth-year student in Athlone Community School and the walls in his head were closing in.

