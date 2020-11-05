'I'm in f****** bits here, I really need help' - How opening up on mental health turned things around for Ray Connellan

RAY CONNELLAN pinpoints the first day on his road to recovery. It didn’t happen overnight, but this was the watershed moment for a young man at breaking point.

The Westmeath footballer is 26 now, fit and healthy and delighted to embrace the ultimate sporting challenge – a date with the Dubs in Portlaoise this Saturday.

Back then he was a fifth-year student in Athlone Community School and the walls in his head were closing in.

“I used to miss a lot of school, through maybe not sleeping very much. I’d an awful problem sleeping. Just worrying over everything. Little kinds of inconsequential things would drive me up the wall at night,” he explains.

He needed to tell someone. But who?

Joe Fallon, of Athlone and Westmeath football fame, was a friendly face on the teaching staff and would have been the obvious candidate. Except Fallon was too close; Connellan couldn’t face the embarrassment.

“I went to a teacher that I had absolutely no relationship with. He was a chaplain in the school, he’d never taught me … I needed to tell a stranger,” he explains.

“I asked to go to the bathroom in class one day. Walked through the corridor. And I just got really overwhelmed. I was walking past his office and I just turned in and I was like, ‘I’m in f****** bits here, I really need help.’

“And that was when it was addressed. And immediately then I didn’t have to pretend that I was okay.”

**

The challenge facing Ray Connellan and his Westmeath colleagues this weekend is beyond daunting; as much psychological as physical.

Dublin, the team that cannot lose in Leinster, are coming to O’Moore Park as 1/500 favourites to open the Dessie Farrell championship era with another routine victory. In the latter days of Jim Gavin, their average winning margin in the province was hovering around the 20-point mark.

Connellan was a rising star in 2015 when Westmeath lost a Leinster final to you-know-who by 13 points. One summer later, in his last outing before departing for a new adventure in Aussie Rules, he broke his leg in two places just above the ankle; in his second half absence, the Dubs shattered Westmeath’s initial resistance to win by 15.

Ray Connellan with his family after beating Meath in the Leinster SFC semi-final of 2015. Photo: Ray McManus / Sportsfile

Ray Connellan with his family after beating Meath in the Leinster SFC semi-final of 2015. Photo: Ray McManus / Sportsfile

This Saturday will be his first SFC appearance since that 2016 Leinster final. In between, Dublin humiliated Westmeath by 31 points in 2017. Now the Athlone clubman is back from Melbourne, back in college – and back playing county football.

He remembers hearing an interview with Gavin before that 2015 decider. “I was only 20 or 21 and he kind of earmarked myself, Kieran Martin, (John) Heslin and (Paul) Sharry – and I was kind of thinking, ‘Oh Jesus, that’s like a compliment.’

“Then I went out to play and I had James McCarthy following me around - literally. I remember getting a ball back in the half-back line, hand-passing to our corner-back, turning to run, and just being met by James. And that happened over and over and over again. Every time I got the ball, James McCarthy was there. Like, by far the toughest opponent I had ever come across. Just relentless. And that’s the way they all are.”

Yet the thought of renewing acquaintance with Dublin, and quite possibly McCarthy, doesn’t leave him in a cold sweat. Everyone outside Westmeath has already made up his or her mind about Saturday’s quarter-final. Ditto most people inside Westmeath. No matter. This is a challenge to be embraced.

“You want to perform at the highest level you can, so I think that’s what drives you,” he says. “I love that we have Dublin in the first round, albeit the bookies’ favourites by a long shot and I’m not naïve, everyone in the country knows that.

“But, like, that’s an opportunity for every individual Westmeath player to go out and play against what’s deemed to be the best player opposite them in the country. So, for us, I’d be looking at that Dublin game more as a performance standard. How do you hold up against the best? The result will come secondary after that.”

**

“From 16-19 I struggled to breaking point with depression and anxiety. I missed school/exams/sport, all because I couldn’t handle my own issues. Once I opened up to people around me, a weight was lifted. There was no pressure to pretend to be ok anymore. If you’re reading this and struggling, let it be the trigger to go to someone you trust and open up. Life gets so much better once you do.”

This tweet - posted on World Mental Health Day, October 10 - was the first clue for this reporter of the battles faced by Connellan in his late teens. When we meet, he exudes the openness and positivity of someone at peace with himself and at ease with the world. The second year UCD Arts student spent the original lockdown back home in Athlone and has remained there for the most part ever since.

“Lockdown for me was fine,” he assures. “I’m in a good place … I’ve kind of gone nearly full 180 on how I behave. I’m very laidback, almost to a fault at times!”

Opening up about his problems wasn’t easy for the younger Connellan. Discussions around mental health, he points out, always tend to be in a “mumbling, hush-hush kind of away.” He couldn’t have done this interview and talked so candidly five or six years ago. Nor could he have gone back to his old school and spoke to sixth-year students about mental health. But once you do it once it gets easier. “It’s like a little counselling session that you have, every time you do it.”

He traces back his own issues to an 18-month period. In September 2009 one of his good friends, Karl Ashe, died suddenly in his sleep. The previous evening, a Friday, they had been on opposing sides in an underage local derby between Athlone and Tubberclair. Connellan played a soccer match that Saturday morning and, coming off the field, he was told the devastating news.

Then, in a relatively short time, he lost his three surviving grandparents. For a teenager already at that difficult age where your hormones are all over the place, this confluence of sad events got on top of him.

“I kind of got used to being a bit glum,” he recounts. “And then I started to realise that I was getting quite anxious in school … I’d look at my diary and I wouldn’t just see one subject, I’d see this mass of work, and I’d just start having panic attacks. For a long time that was just happening up in my room, and I wouldn’t say anything to anyone. And it gradually got worse, to quite a serious point where I had to leave school and I didn’t sit any of my fifth-year exams.

“I could have recognised it earlier but didn’t. And then, all of a sudden, it floored me.”

Breaking his silence didn’t “fix the problem” or make it go away, but if lifted the corrosive veil of secrecy. The chaplain approached his parents, Paul and Mary, and this “made it easier for me then, it opened up that conversation.”

From there on, whenever he was feeling bad, he could tell his parents. Even still, all through sixth year was a struggle. At one point he was prescribed anti-depressants; he appreciates they can work for some people, but not him: “I used to walk into school feeling like a zombie. It was like they just drained all the life out of me.”

By the end of sixth-year he was feeling “pretty positive”. He sat his Leaving Cert and then, in the autumn, made his way to UCD for first-year Arts.

But within two months he realised that he “wasn’t ready to be living away from home. I was just so out of my depth in terms of being able to cope with anything really. I was staying in digs, just past Stillorgan on the N11, and I remember there was nights there just having full-on panic attacks.

“I think I rang my parents about four o’clock in the morning one night. I was freaking out. And Dad drove straight up to Dublin.”

His parents were “worried sick”; he was worried himself. He spent the next year at home, telling his friends that “I didn’t really like UCD, I didn’t like being up in Dublin, I’d prefer to be somewhere else. And, like, that was me just putting on a front.”

At which point, John Egan became the unsung hero. Egan was an Athlone teammate; he has also played for Westmeath. The families were close; John was the type, he explains, who “walks into our house and goes straight to the fridge!” With Connellan’s older siblings all then away from home, he became something of a surrogate brother.

He doesn’t know for a fact but suspects his mother may have a had a quiet word.

“I think John was just finished a Masters and was in between working and college, so he was at home for the year,” Connellan explains. “John just started saying, ‘Do you want to start coming to the gym with me?’ And at this stage I was 18, I had never lifted a weight … I was going to the gym with him every single day, and I started realising that I was just feeling better. For whatever reason, it was like this relief after every gym session.”

Like that, he became addicted to the endorphin buzz.

Being active and exercising: it sounds a simple panacea but, for Connellan, it works. It’s not the only thing. “Recognising triggers” that cause anxiety or stress is key, so he’s always on guard against college workloads getting on top of him.

“Another thing is sleep,” he adds. “I think sleep is something that’s just neglected by 90pc of people. People don’t really value how good it is for you. Like, when I was at my worst, I was getting maybe two or three hours of sleep every night. And after three or four nights, you actually can’t function as a person.”

Then there is learning how to deal with mood swings. If he starts getting ratty with others “for no real reason”, it’s a sign that he needs to take a deep metaphorical breath.

It didn’t always come that naturally: for a period in his late teens, if something happened during a game he could “lose it straight away”.

At this remove, he can almost see the funny side of one particular red mist moment when, playing for Athlone against Caulry in Moate, he walked for a second yellow. The first booking was for mouthing, the second for a sliding tackle.

“I stormed off,” he recalls, and “I kicked the door – which in fairness I thought was open, but it was locked! Jesus, the whole thing fell down in front of me. And you know when you do something wrong and you’ve that instant regret: ‘Oh, what am I after doing here?’”

He still has the image of a local groundsman, “effing and blinding” at the scene of destruction.

Connellan was “probably at my worst” back then, a time in his life when he “didn’t really care about the consequences.” Life has moved on, in a good way. Forget doors; kicking down the walls of misunderstanding around mental health is now his thing.

**

Safe to say, sport is in the Connellan genes. His father Paul, a native Dub, played League of Ireland soccer with Dundalk. All four children have excelled in one or more field games. David, the eldest, spent several years playing Pro D2 – the second tier of French club rugby. Eimear represented Westmeath in ladies football.



Meanwhile, even before a teenage John Connellan was parachuted onto the Westmeath senior team in 2006, he was making waves in another code: a schoolboy soccer international coveted by many across the water. Ray remembers a slew of letters from Premier League and Championship clubs; he was on trial with Liverpool, Celtic, Wigan, Charlton and Arsenal.

“We had a letter in the house from Liam Brady (then head of Arsenal’s academy),” he recalls, “just explaining to Mam that one way or the other John’s going to leave, so is he going to be doing his Leaving Cert or what’s the story? So, I always looked up to John as this superstar big brother.”

Much later, they shared a few precious years in the same Westmeath dressing-room. He wished it could have been longer: “John has been injured forever! He would say that himself.” Yet they were both on the Croke Park pitch in 2015 when Westmeath completed that epic, history-making comeback against Meath – his best day “by far” in a maroon jersey.

A year later, the youngest Connellan’s career took another turn. He had already agreed a rookie contract with St Kilda before that Leinster final mishap in 2016, but he recovered quickly and set about trying to prove himself in an alien sport.

Ray Connellan taking a break during training with St Kilda. Photo: Michael Dodge/AFL Media/Getty Images

Ray Connellan taking a break during training with St Kilda. Photo: Michael Dodge/AFL Media/Getty Images

All told, he spent three years in Australia but never got to make the elusive AFL breakthrough, his game-time confined to action in the VFL, firstly with Sandringham (St Kilda’s feeder club) and then with Essendon’s second-string outfit.

He forged friendships with many of his Irish contemporaries - players like Conor McKenna, Ciarán Byrne, Darragh Joyce and his housemates, Conor Nash and Conor Glass. He still doesn’t regret the move, even while believing he “fell short” of his potential.

But there were low points. “Towards the end of my second year (with St Kilda) I felt I was banging my head against the wall,” he says. “I was trying so hard; I was in the club every single day, trying to get a contract. But always then getting feedback from the head coach that just never felt like I was going to get a look-in.”

Connellan came home for a few months but was determined to give it more one go. He signed semi-pro terms with Essendon’s VFL side, tempted by the carrot that, in 2019, there would be a mid-season AFL draft for the first time. After five or six games he was “absolutely buzzing”; there was talk of potential interest from Essendon itself and Brisbane.

And then, about five weeks out from the draft, he ripped his hamstring. Disaster. Now in his mid-20s, holding out for the “slim maybe” of a 2020 contract no longer seemed like a viable option. He spoke to Essendon and told them straight up: “I need to go back and sort out life at home now.”

And that’s how he now finds himself back studying in UCD, back playing for Westmeath – and once more ready for the ultimate challenge. Dublin.

**

When he was in Australia, all Connellan had to worry about was training and playing. Upon his return, it suddenly dawned that the inter-county juggling act is near breaking point - especially for those colleagues dashing from a Dublin office into rush-hour traffic to try and make training on time. “I was shocked that I never noticed it before,” he admits.

He talks candidly, but never enviously, about the comparative advantages enjoyed by Dublin. Like having all your players based at home, bequeathing the precious gift of time. Or Dublin GAA’s transformation “into this massive commercial business”.

He can understand why Croke Park has pumped so much games development funding into the capital, “because Dublin is where the GAA make their money” … and yet friends in Australia “are baffled” to hear this, coming as they do from a professional sport where salary caps help to even out the competition.

Then there is the numbers game.

“When I explain this to the guys in Australia, that you play from where you’re from, I play for Westmeath and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah’ - there’s almost a romantic vibe to it. And then you explain the population of Westmeath and you compare it to the population of Dublin, and they’re looking at you as if … ‘Sure, how does that make sense?’ And it doesn’t really.”

Yet he rejects any suggestion that the county model is bust.

“I just think the emphasis is put on the wrong competition,” he reflects. “I understand the romance behind the championship and what it’s always been, but the way football has gone now, not everyone can win an All-Ireland. Like, Offaly won an All-Ireland years ago … Offaly aren’t going to win an All-Ireland next year. No offence to anyone from Offaly.

"When you look at the league and you’ve got games every single weekend, and the games are against teams of equal standard, you see the quality actually goes up.”

Talking to players from other counties, the message he hears is much the same: “Getting to a Leinster final is like winning the Leinster a few years ago. And that’s the kind of sad reality.”

He expands: “I think you have to be very naïve and very in denial to say that the Leinster championship is a good competition. I really do. And I love playing championship.

“But I just think the way Dublin have taken over – it’s no fault of their own, it’s the way they’re being run. It’s no Dublin player’s fault, it’s no Dublin manager’s fault, it’s a credit to how good they are too. But, at the same time, it’s very heavily weighted in favour of that. And I just think a lot of players are a little bit throwing their eyes up into heaven now at this stage.”

Suffice to say, he’s looking forward to when all the endless debates and proposals about a new inter-county model become reality.

And in the meantime, he’ll relish another long shot at the Dubs.