Tyrone players will remain out of reach to RTE before and after the All-Ireland football final, with manager Mickey Harte outlining that recent contact from the national broadcaster on the subject of accessibility was not with him.

'I'm happy with that' - Mickey Harte has his say as Tyrone continue RTE boycott

Harte did say, however, that he was "happy" with where the matter lay, as a seven-year impasse remained in place.

Tyrone held a media morning in Garvaghey yesterday ahead of the final, which got underway just as RTE issued their statement and pointed out that a request for engagement had been turned down.

RTE contacts had been on the mailing list inviting members of the media to the event.

Harte was asked about the statement, replying: "If that's what they did with those who have the choice over the contact, then that's fine, I'm happy with that."

RTE have got used to the absence of engagement with the Tyrone management and players, but for a final - and the potential for a winners' banquet not being covered, where the tradition has been to present the Man of the Match award for hurling and football - it becomes a bigger issue.

Last year's Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh is a Sunday Game analyst and was critical of their playing style earlier in the year.

Harte said ex-players being critical of their county is "not a big issue" for him, though.

"It's only big if you allow it to be. Everybody has their opinion and sometimes that opinion is solicited from them to make a headline, and I understand that. Let that be as it may.

"I learnt a long time ago that we really shouldn't determine how well we feel ourselves by what somebody else says. That's really handing away the power of your own well-being to somebody else.

"So let people make their comments and if they have substance to back it up, then I'll appreciate it. And if they haven't, I'll recognise it for what it is - a cheap shot."

As a glorious hurling Championship came to an end, Harte again pushed back against the criticism of the much-maligned football Championship, suggesting it was "overplayed somewhat".

"I think maybe sometimes people expect too much from the current Championship set-up," he said.

"There has always been dominant teams, always been one-sided games. I suppose again, the hurling people, I would always commend them because they definitely make the most of everything that happens favourably in their department.

"Even yesterday's final for example, the first-half wasn't anything exciting or not the standard that they would come to expect. But they weren't bemoaning that fact, they were just saying that 'this will change, it will get better' - and it did.

"This has been a really successful year for hurling, there's been lots of very good games that have been highly competitive and highly exciting, so maybe just now isn't the best time to compare one to the other.

"And, of course, they are very different games anyway. To expect the same sort of score return in Gaelic football as in hurling is not a realistic proposition, because it's much easier to get scores in terms of the distance you can hit them from and the speed of where they can get the ball from A to B.

"It is a different game, so you are not comparing like with like. So I commend them with how well they promote their own particular part of their Gaelic games and they've got a really good season to talk about this year.

"We won't have as many exciting games to reflect on, but there certainly were some very interesting games as well in football."

Meanwhile, Harte is hopeful that Conor Meyler, who missed the semi-final win over Monaghan because of a knock, will be available for selection for the Croke Park clash.

Irish Independent