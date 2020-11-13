Close

'I'm happy I did my best for Tyrone over those 30 years' - Mickey Harte reflects on his time as Red Hand manager

The veteran boss reflects candidly on the good times and the bad – paying his respects to those involved whose time was tragically cut short

Harte to Harte: Michaela and her brother Matthew celebrate with their Tyrone manager dad Mickey after the All-Ireland triumph of 2003. Expand

Harte to Harte: Michaela and her brother Matthew celebrate with their Tyrone manager dad Mickey after the All-Ireland triumph of 2003.

Declan Bogue

Almost 18 years ago, on November 14, 2002, Mickey Harte walked into Eddie Mallon's newsagents in Ballygawley to pick up the local paper, and the Ulster Herald screamed back at him: ‘Mickey Harte – new Tyrone manager’.

And tonight, Harte walks away from not just that job, but 30 years of continuous involvement with Tyrone teams from when he became minor manager in 1991. He leaves as one of the most decorated managers in the game and in the conversation for greatest of all time.

It’s Friday morning outside his house in Glencull. And it’s remarkable. Amazing.

